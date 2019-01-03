Jeremy Hunt has rallied behind his Cabinet colleague Sajid Javid after the Home Secretary came under fire for suggesting people crossing the English Channel in small boats were not genuine asylum seekers.

The Foreign Secretary, during a trip to Malaysia, was asked if he shared Mr Javid's view and replied: "The Home Secretary is right to say that, as a country that is very proud of our tradition of granting asylum to people who need it, we also want to make sure that isn't abused.

"But our priority right now is the safety of people in the Channel; to discourage people from making this very dangerous crossing but to make sure that everyone who does is kept safe."

More than 500 people crossed the strait from France last year with 80 per cent making the journey in the last three months of the year.

Mr Javid, who cut short a family holiday in South Africa to take personal control of the situation following criticism of the UK Government's response, defended describing it as a "major incident".

Speaking on a visit to Dover he said: "A question has to be asked: if you are a genuine asylum seeker, why have you not sought asylum in the first safe country you arrived in?"

The Secretary of State also suggested those picked up by UK authorities faced having asylum requests denied as a deterrent to prevent others undertaking the same dangerous journey.

Labour backbencher Stella Creasy, who has visited migrant camps in Calais, accused Mr Javid of normalising "anti-refugee rhetoric online".

She said: "People will continue to die and be at mercy of traffickers all the time politicians pretend to play tough for votes rather than recognise why people flee."

Paul Hook for the charity Refugee Action added: "The Home Secretary must remember that these are people who have fled their homes and they each deserve a decent, humanitarian, and understanding response.

"This situation demands our compassion and cool, calm heads and we hope the Home Secretary will reflect this in his statements on the subject."

The row flared up as two men were yesterday evening arrested on suspicion of arranging the illegal movement of migrants into the UK.

A National Crime Agency spokeswoman said: "NCA officers have tonight arrested a 33-year-old Iranian national and a 24-year-old British man in Manchester, on suspicion of arranging the illegal movement of migrants across the English Channel into the UK.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time."

The arrests came as it emerged the Home Secretary had written to the Ministry of Defence to request the use of the Royal Navy.

An MoD source revealed that HMS Mersey, an offshore patrol vessel, was "available and ready" to be deployed.

It would represent a significant escalation of Britain's response to the migration issue after Mr Javid earlier this week announced the redeployment of two Border Force cutters from the Mediterranean.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "Our Armed Forces stand ready to provide additional capacity and expertise to assist the Home Office with the response to migrant crossings. Royal Navy ships continue to conduct patrols to protect the integrity of UK territorial waters."