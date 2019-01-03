THE Treasury is looking at reducing the “crazy” structure of Whitehall by scrapping or merging several UK Government departments that could save the taxpayer billions of pounds a year.

Such a move also has the potential to hit the budget of the Scottish Government, which receives a proportionate share of any increase or decrease in UK Government departmental spending.

As part of next year’s Spending Review, which will set departmental budgets for the years ahead, UK Government officials are considering a number of options on restructuring Government.

One would involve abolishing the Brexit Department, the Department for International Development[DfID] and the Department for International Trade. Their work would be subsumed into a much larger Foreign Office.

Another would be to create a Department for Infrastructure, which would involve merging the Ministry of Housing and the Department for Transport along with the Department for Business. The “super-department” would handle business, infrastructure and investment.

Some Scottish Conservatives have long argued for a Department of the Union, which would involve a Secretary of State in the Cabinet with ministers of state covering Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It would also involve scrapping the comparatively small Scotland Office. Tony Blair when Prime Minister asked for this option to be considered but it was never developed; it was regarded as politically hyper-sensitive.

Any plan to shake-up Whitehall will meet stiff resistance, particularly from those Cabinet ministers, who could see their departments threatened.

But a senior Treasury insider noted: “The current Whitehall set-up is crazy; we have more Government departments than the United States.

“Every time you create a new department it comes asking for more money; we need to start rolling that back.”

He added: “Why do we need a massive foreign aid department when we have the Foreign Office? Why have we got a load of different departments taking a piecemeal look at our infrastructure needs? If you cut the size of the machine you can release money for the front line.”

At present, the UK has 25 ministerial departments to oversee the Government’s £800 billion annual budget. In contrast, America, which has a federal budget of some £3 trillion, has just 15 departments.

DfID, which controls a £14bn a year aid budget, is particularly seen by some Tory MPs as ripe for merging with the Foreign Office. In 2016 when Boris Johnson became Foreign Secretary, he tried unsuccessfully to persuade Theresa May to let him control the DfID budget.

A departmental spokesman brushed aside any suggestion DfID could be for the chop, saying: “DfID is a standalone independent government department. This is Government policy and there is no suggestion it is going to change.”