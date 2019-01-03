Sir Billy Connolly asked for filming to stop in his new BBC documentary due to his struggle with the effects of Parkinson’s disease according to reports.
The much-loved comedian was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition in 2013 and had to ask for filming to stop during the making of 'Made in Scotland' which airs on the BBC on Friday.
READ MORE: Sir Billy Connolly’s heartbreaking confession amid Parkinson’s fight
According to reports Sir Billy asks for the cameras to stop rolling as he struggles with the illness. In another scene, the Daily Mirror reports Sir Billy is sitting on a rock and talking to the camera as his hand is seen “shaking uncontrollably.”
Speaking about his battle with the illness, the Big Yin said: “It takes a certain calm to deal with, and I sometimes don’t have it. I sometimes get angry with it, but that doesn’t last long, I just collapse in laughter.”
Previously, it was reported that Sir Billy admitted he is “near the end” and life is “slipping away” as he spoke about his life with the disease.
As a result of his illness, he has had to cut back on performing as he continues his fight.
Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland will air on BBC2 at 9pm on Friday.
This article originally appeared in The Evening Times
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.