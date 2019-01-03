THERESA May has returned to Downing St following the festive break and is embarking on a string of phonecalls to EU leaders to persuade them to agree a “legal lock” on the temporary nature of the Irish backstop. Without it, her bid to get MPs’ backing the week after next looks doomed.

The Prime Minister is understood to have already had one conversation with Germany’s Angela Merkel and is due to speak with Mark Rutte, her Dutch counterpart, and Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, in the next 24 hours.

Downing Street confirmed conversations had taken place over Christmas but would only say it would release a full list of who Mrs May had spoken to once she had finished the round of conversations.

However in Brussels, the EU made clear that "no further meetings are foreseen" between it and the UK on updating the PM's Brexit deal, stressing that the negotiations had "concluded".

A spokeswoman for Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission President, said the EU27 leaders had been "very clear that it will not be renegotiated what is on the table".

Next week, the PM will continue her Westminster charm offensive, inviting every Tory MP to Downing St for a drinks reception on Monday or on Wednesday, suggesting the key vote on her Brexit Plan might happen as late as Thursday.

Today, Stephen Barclay, the Brexit Secretary, is due to chair a meeting of junior ministers with no-deal responsibilities to update them on the progress, or otherwise, made over the Christmas break and to set out a no-deal plan for the weeks ahead.

On Tuesday, he will spearhead a Government “health and travel publicity blitz” on social media and the radio, warning people to get ready for the prospect of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal; a prospect David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, has said would be “catastrophic”.

As the UK Parliament returns from the Christmas recess, Whitehall departments and the health regulator will begin publishing guidance on how the public can get ready for potential issues that could arise from a disorderly break from Europe.

The public information campaign comes after the Government sought to advise businesses on how they might best prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Barclay warned a no-deal would be "far more likely" if MPs rejected the PM’s plan.

He explained: "The pace and intensity of the work we are doing reflects the potential scale of this disruption to people and businesses across the UK that a no-deal scenario could bring.

"The Home Office will next week be publicising guidance on new passport rules for people travelling to many European countries.

"These rules would mean some people have to renew their passport earlier than planned. Advice is already available online and next week the Home Office will further publicise how to renew a passport as easily as possible.

"The Department for Transport is sharing guidance on how we will ensure people can continue to travel to the EU in the event of no-deal and today the medicines regulator has updated guidance to ensure regulatory processes for medicines, medical devices and clinical trials are fit for purpose.”

Meanwhile, David Davis, the former Brexit Secretary, suggested Mrs May could put off MPs’ meaningful vote for a second time if she once again looked like losing it.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Davis suggested a deal with Brussels would be reached "at the eleventh hour" because the EU27 was worried about losing the £39 billion "divorce payment" that would come with a Brexit deal.

Arguing the Withdrawal Agreement did not respect the 2016 referendum result, he noted: “That is why the meaningful vote had to be delayed and one wonders if even the January vote will go ahead.

"Attempts to frighten MPs into supporting it are unlikely to work because voting down this substandard deal will not result in no Brexit."

Urging the PM take her time to get a better deal, the Yorkshire MP added: "We know that the EU is worried about the loss of the £39bn 'divorce' payment if there is no deal...so this is the moment to be hard-nosed about these issues.

"The more we prepare to leave the EU without a deal, the more likely a good deal becomes,” declared Mr Davis.

"Tory MPs must remain committed to delivering the referendum result as repeated in our manifesto, which pledged to leave the customs union and the single market and which said that no-deal is better than a bad deal. To do otherwise would frankly throw our democracy's credibility into chaos," he added.

Elsewhere, figures showed that the output in Britain's construction sector grew at the slowest pace for three months in December as Brexit worries continued to hold the industry back.

The Markit/CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers' index fell to 52.8 in December, down from 53.4 the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates growth but economists had been expecting a reading of 52.9.

December's modest rate of expansion was the slowest seen since September 2018.

Tim Moore, of IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: "UK construction firms signalled a slowdown in housing and commercial activity growth during December, which more than offset a strong performance for civil engineering at the end of 2018.

"Subdued domestic economic conditions and an intense headwind from political uncertainty resulted in the weakest upturn in commercial work for seven months."

Commercial building was the worst performing category, while work on civil engineering projects was the strongest area of construction activity.

Construction companies cited "heightened political uncertainty" resulting in delays to spending decisions among clients, especially in relation to commercial development projects.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, added: "With a slight rise in new orders and a softening in overall activity growth, firms continued to be impacted by Brexit-related uncertainty and reluctance by clients to place orders especially for commercial projects."