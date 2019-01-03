Police are appealing for information after a teenager vanished after saying he was travelling to the shops.

A major search has been launched for Ryan Rotchford after he said he was going to Braehead Shopping Centre. The 13-year-old was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday.

Officers said it was believed that he was travelling to Braehead Shopping Centre with a friend.

He was reported missing by family when he did not return and they could not get in contact with him.

Officers believe that he may have been in the Church Street area of Johnstone on Tuesday night at around 7 pm.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6 inches and has fair hair.

When last seen, he was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue Lacoste tracksuit top, which has red and white stripes on the arms, and blue trainers.

Sergeant Kevin Carter, Renfrew Police Office, said:“Ryan is only 13-years-old and has never been missing before, it is vital that we can find him as soon as possible to make sure he is okay.

“Officers are currently checking CCTV and making efforts to get in contact with his friends. It is unknown if we did attend Braehead Shopping Centre, however we would ask you to think back – you may have seen him. His tracksuit top is distinctive and may have stood out to you.

“Ryan knows the Johnstone area well and we do believe that he may have been in this area around 7pm last night. Please think back, have you seen him?

“We would appeal for anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Ryan, we would also ask you to get in touch, your family and friends are growingly increasingly concerned for you and just want to make sure you are okay.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0116 of Wednesday 3 January 2019.