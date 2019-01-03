A ROW has broken out after an advisor to Scottish Labour’s Brexit spokesman described calls for a so-called People’s Vote as an “astroturf campaign” designed to split his party.

Seán Duffy, a senior parliamentary researcher for Neil Findlay MSP and a member of Labour’s ruling policy-making body, made the comments in a tweet which has since been deleted.

He wrote: “Have we all grasped that People’s Vote is an astroturf campaign designed to split Labour and nothing else yet? Good. #Brexit”

Mr Duffy said the tweet was sent “in a personal capacity, my view and no one else’s”.

But the post has since been criticised by high-profile Labour figures pushing for a second referendum on EU membership.

It comes after a poll of Labour members suggested almost three-quarters of its members want another vote.

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South and People’s Vote campaigner, said: “It’s extraordinary that – a day after support for a People’s Vote topped 75 per cent of Labour members and supporters – a senior advisor to the Scottish Labour Party’s Brexit spokesperson and members’ representative on the ruling policy-making body would make such remarks.

“He doesn’t even abide by party policy made by Labour members at party conference. It has to be said time and time again that there is no ‘jobs first’ Brexit, no Brexit that makes the country better off, and no renegotiated Brexit that doesn’t make the communities we seek to represent poorer.

“These remarks add to a long list of ‘Labour’ people who fail to acknowledge that a People’s Vote is about letting the public back in to a process where parliament has failed. He can manufacture some kind of conspiracy whilst the rest of us try to stop the damage to our country’s economy.

“The only people who want the Labour Party to split is the hard left. The rest of us want a broad church Labour government that most of us have been working for our entire political lives.”

Labour’s current policy is to vote down Theresa May’s Brexit deal and then push for a general election.

If this is not possible, the party insists it would keep all options on the table, including campaigning for another public vote.

UK leader Jeremy Corbyn has faced mounting criticism over his failure to get behind the People's Vote campaign.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “We don’t comment on staffing matters.”