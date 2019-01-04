Hundreds of patients have been waiting more than a year for treatment, it has emerged – sparking claims the SNP’s legally-binding promises are being routinely breached.

Figures show one patient in NHS Tayside waited almost two and a half years before being seen in 2017/18, while others waited 577 days in Ayrshire and Arran and 503 days in Lanarkshire.

This is despite the Scottish Government’s official target stating patients requiring either inpatient or day treatment in hospital should receive it within 12 weeks.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman previously unveiled plans to ensure the Treatment Time Guarantee is met by early 2021.

But the Scottish Liberal Democrats, who uncovered the latest figures, labelled the sheer scale of the breaches “shocking”.

The party’s health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Hundreds of patients across Scotland have waited hundreds of days longer than promised for treatment and, in more than one case, over two years longer.

“The number of people waiting over a year for procedures, when the law says it should take no longer than 12-weeks, is going up and up. This is disrupting people’s lives and work, leaving them in discomfort and pain.

“Patients are still sent letters telling them of their rights under the law Nicola Sturgeon put pen to paper on. But these letters, like the law itself, are not worth a jot.

“To add insult to injury, we were told it would only be on rare occasions that things would go wrong.

“The Scottish Government’s solution is stop breaching its own law by 2021 – a full decade after it was passed. Scottish Liberal Democrats demand better. The SNP’s mismanagement of the health service has gone on long enough.”

Statistics released to the LibDems through Freedom of Information show 3,168 patients have been waiting between six and 12 months for treatment.

Meanwhile, 360 have been waiting between 12 and 18 months and 66 between 18 and 24 months. Eight have been waiting more than two years.

At least 76 patients waited more than a year before being seen in 2016/17, rising to 374 the following year, when 5,726 waited between six and 12 months.

In total, 12,275 patients have waited more than six months since 2016/17.

One patient in NHS Tayside is still waiting after 849 days, while another has spent 550 days without being seen in Lanarkshire.

Last year it emerged only 72.9% of patients in Scotland were treated within the 12-week target for the quarter ending September 2018 – the worst performance recorded so far.

The Treatment Time Guarantee was passed when Nicola Sturgeon was Health Secretary in 2011.

It comes as the Scottish Tories warned hospitals are facing “serious staffing issues”, with more than a fifth of consultants now aged 55 or above and able to consider retirement, and more than 100 over the age of 65.

This accounts for 21.34 per cent of the consultant workforce as of September 2018, compared to 20.23% the year before and 18.68% in 2014.

Medical trade union BMA Scotland previously expressed fears the official vacancy figure for consultants, set at 6.8%, is more likely to be around 14%.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said long waits for patients are “rare and can relate to many factors”.

She said: “These include: elective treatment being postponed due to a high demand for emergency procedures; medical staff assessing individual patients as being clinically unfit for surgery; and patients advising us that they are unavailable for surgery due to personal reasons.

“In the cases where patients are deemed unfit, it may be that further clinical investigations need to be completed before the patient can have their surgery and, even during this time when patients are unavailable, they are still counted in our waiting times figures.

“Our clinicians work really hard to make sure people have their planned surgery as quickly as it can be arranged as they know that any delay can be an anxious time for patients and their families.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "The Health Secretary has been clear that we want to stop anyone from waiting too long for treatment, and that it is not acceptable for this to happen.

“That is why the Scottish Government recently launched its new £850 million Waiting Times Improvement Plan.

“The plan sets out action to increase capacity, increase clinical effectiveness and efficiency and design and implement new models of care.

“We will continue to work with boards to ensure this additional funding delivers the substantial and sustainable improvements needed."