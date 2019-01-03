STEVEN GERRARD is set to be reunited with former England team-mate Jermain Defoe as the striker edges toward a loan deal with Rangers.
Ibrox boss Gerrard has identified Defoe as the man to add to his attacking options for the second half of the season and an 18-month loan move is now very close to completion.
The 36-year-old has fallen out of favour at Bournemouth this term and has made just eight appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side as he has failed to find the target.
But now he will be tasked with firing Rangers to success this season as Gerrard targets the Premiership title and Scottish Cup in his first campaign at Ibrox.
Defoe has played at the top level throughout his career as he has turned out for the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham, Portsmouth and Sunderland and his wages were thought to be a major stumbling block to any potential move across the border.
Rangers have now reached an agreement with the Cherries that will see the striker leave Dean Court midway through the three-year contract he signed last summer.
