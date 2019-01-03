CALLS have been made for government intervention after former staff of a scandal-hit Scots clinical waste disposal firm which has shut down say they are turning to food banks because they cannot claim lost pay.

Shotts-based Healthcare Environmental Services Ltd (HES) which announced it had ceased operations after losing its NHS contract in Scotland and others south of the border served all it staff with redundancy notices a week ago.

The company told workers to claim statutory redundancy from the Redundancy Payment Service.

But staff have said they are unable to start claims without a reference number from an insolvency practitioner and it is understood the company has not yet appointed an administrator to deal with an insolvency.

HES which has 350 staff across the UK, stopped serving the NHS in Scotland last month after being plunged into financial difficulty in the wake of allegations of stockpiling hundreds of tonnes of waste at its sites. It has steadfastly denied they included body parts.

Staff at its depot in Shotts have since been handed redundancy notices and the company said that its remaining employees had also been notified they were out of work.

One driver said: "We need some help here. We are stuck. It's too big a job for the insolvency companies.

"There are more than 400 people UK-wide who can't access redundancy.

"We need a case reference number to make a claim and that can only come from an insolvency company.

"People are skint, they are going to food banks, living on the breadline and really struggling."

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard who has made some of the workers laid off at Shotts said: These employment practices are completely unacceptable. The Government needs to act now."

The Shotts Salvation Army opened its doors to staff on Thursday and will open again tomorrow between 9am and 4pm to provide any support.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "This will be a very difficult time for the affected employees, their families and the local community.

"We would encourage everyone affected to attend.

"We offered PACE support to HES more than a month ago which was not taken up by the company.

"This means while we will be organising and promoting further employment events we continue to rely on the company to contact their former employees as we have not been provided with their details."