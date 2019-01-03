Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker in prison in Tehran on espionage charges, is to go on a hunger strike in protest at the “inhuman” denial of medical care.

The British-Iranian dual national, writing from Evin prison, is asking for access to a doctor. She aid she intends to go on a three-day hunger strike later this month alongside prominent human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

The women said they have planned an initial three-day hunger strike, which will be extended until their demands are met.

In a letter published by Tehran-based charity Defenders of Human Rights Centre, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said both women were banned from receiving medical treatment despite “frequent requests”.

"In protest to this illegal, inhuman and unlawful behaviour, and to express our concerns for our health and survival at this denial of specialist treatment, despite taking daily medicines, we will go on hunger strike from 14.01.2019 to 16.01.2019," the letter said.

"We announce that in the event of the authority's failure to address these concerns and them further endangering our health, we will take further action."

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said that medical treatment was being blocked for his wife for lumps in her breasts, for neurological care over her neck pains and numbness in her arms and legs. She had also been banned from seeing an outside psychiatrist, despite all her treatment being approved by a prison doctor, he said.

"The denial of seeing a specialist to get the lumps checked in her breasts was a last straw. She has decided that enough is enough. Talking and lobbying in other ways hasn’t worked," he said.

He was seeking meetings with both the Iranian ambassador to London and the British ambassador to Tehran, he said, and was also hoping for a meeting with the foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was working for Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at the international airport in Tehran, when she was leaving the country after a visit with her family.

She was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying, a charge she strongly denies.

She is eligible for parole, having served half of her sentence, however, this has so far been refused by Iranian authorities, The charity worker spent her 40th birthday on Boxing Day in prison, and Saturday marked 1,000 days since she was first arrested.

Her four-year-old daughter Gabriella has been staying with family in Iran since the arrest.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt pressed his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Zarif, about the case in September when they met in New York on the fringes of a United Nations General Assembly.

The month before, she had been granted a three-day release but her request for an extension was denied and she was forced to say goodbye to Gabriella again and return to jail.