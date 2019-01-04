IN a year dominated by Brexit and Tory tribulations, Jeremy Corbyn became increasingly desperate to see a general election, believing a snap poll would finally usher a Socialist Government and himself into Downing St.

Yet Corbynite Labour began the year neck and neck with Theresa May’s Conservatives in the opinion polls and ended it - still neck and neck with them too.

At best, the lack of a soaring Labour lead, which one might have expected given the Tory woes, could be put down to Brexit-weary voters being deeply worried and doubtful about the country’s future; at worst, it could be due to them simply not seeing Mr Corbyn as the country’s Prime Minister.

Of course, Labour, like the troubled Tories, had its deep divisions over Brexit, yet Mr Corbyn and his comrades had to contend throughout 2018 with another deeply distracting and debilitating internal party row: over anti-Semitism.

Two years on from the start of the controversy, it continued to dog the Labour Party.

One flashpoint came in March when Mr Corbyn admitted to being wrong for supporting a graffiti artist whose offensive work, featuring several anti-Semitic caricatures, was removed from a wall in London’s East End.

After Jewish leaders accused the Labour leader of “siding with anti-Semites,” Mr Corbyn issued his strongest condemnation to date of hatred of Jews.

Yet even when the Labour leadership tried to draw a line under the row, its actions seemed only to deepen divisions.

Even the resignation of party veteran Ken Livingstone, whose remarks over Hitler supporting Zionism had been one of the original causes of the row, failed to extinguish the flames of indignation.

As did the party’s acceptance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s[IHRA] definition of anti-Semitism, which was qualified; the ruling NEC decided not to adopt all 11 examples given, arguing that, under one of them legitimate criticism of Israel could be deemed anti-Semitic.

Remarkably, the row intensified even further.

Labour veteran Dame Margaret Hodge publicly accused Mr Corbyn of being an anti-Semite despite his insistence that all his life he had fought racism in all its forms.

The Jewish Chronicle, News and Telegraph printed a joint front-page editorial, calling any potential Corbyn-led government an “existential threat” to Jewish life in Britain.

Former Chief Rabbi, Lord Sacks, made an excoriating attack on the Labour leader, branding him an "anti-Semite", who supported "racists, terrorists and dealers of hate".

By now, the party hierarchy, desperate to end the damaging row, dropped disciplinary action against Dame Margaret.

Yet it appeared the flames were being deliberately fanned. A recording emerged of Mr Corbyn addressing an event at which he accused a group of British Zionists of having no understanding of “English irony”. The recording was made in 2013.

Mr Corbyn defended himself by saying he was using the term Zionist in “the accurate political sense and not as a euphemism for Jewish people”. But damage continued to be done.Labour veteran Frank Field resigned the Labour whip over "excuses for the party’s toleration of anti-Semitism".

In September, Labour’s NEC agreed to adopt the IHRA code in full with all its examples but added a clarification designed to safeguard a right to free speech; that people could criticise the actions of the Israeli Government.

Then in November, Scotland Yard announced it was launching a criminal inquiry into claims of anti-Semitism within Labour. Tom Watson, the party’s deputy leader, said the probe was “thoroughly depressing, although, sadly, I am not surprised”.

The row was a heavy drag on Labour’s attempt to build political momentum amid the Tory turmoil over the Brexit process.

The May elections in England saw the party make gains of 77. While Mr Corbyn hailed the result as a triumph, previous years had seen Labour make much greater gains in the face of a troubled governing Tory Party.

However, amid the occasional local difficulties – the resignation of Kate Osamor, the Shadow International Development Secretary, amid accusations she had misled the public over her son’s drug conviction and the guilty verdict of Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya for perverting the course of justice over lying about who was driving her car when caught speeding – the Opposition leader’s primary focus was, like Mrs May's, on Brexit.

An yet, despite the Prime Minister’s perilous journey through the year with Brexit-related resignation after Brexit-related resignation, Mr Corbyn’s attack was hobbled by the divisions within his own party, which only intensified as the Westminster drama moved towards a denouement.

Time and again the Labour leader branded the Tory Government shambolic, that the PM’s deal was dead in the water and that the current administration should make way for a Labour one, which would seek a new, improved agreement with Brussels, keeping the country in a customs union and closely aligned to the single market.

But the issue that dogged Mr Corbyn and his close allies in the Shadow Cabinet and beyond was their position on a People’s Vote.

The party conference saw a long brain-storming session with Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, who emerged to declare that Remain could still be an option in a second referendum. Confusion reigned for a few hours until the party leader conceded that all options did indeed remain on the table.

The nub of Mr Corbyn’s discomfort was that it was widely believed he did not believe in a People’s Vote.

With the likes of Unite’s Len McCluskey telling him that to renege on the 2016 vote would harm the party in its Labour heartlands, the Leader of the Opposition continued to insist a future socialist government would honour the Brexit vote but would simply return to Brussels to try to get a better deal.

When in December Mrs May dramatically pulled the Commons vote on her Brexit Plan, pressure mounted on Mr Corbyn to call a confidence vote in the Tory Government. By convention, the ruling administration must concede parliamentary time for a debate and a vote.

But the Labour leader only called for a confidence vote in Mrs May’s leadership after she had survived such a vote within her own party. Importantly, calling for a vote in her leadership alone and not in the Government did not oblige the Tory administration to allow time for a debate and vote; so Mr Corbyn’s move was simply an empty gesture.

It appeared he had stayed his hand because, if Labour had lost the confidence vote in the Government – which was highly likely given Tory rebels and the Democratic Unionists said they would support it – then Mr Corbyn and his colleagues would have to wait another 12 months before they could try to oust the Conservatives from office.

At the last frenetic PMQs of the year when Mr Corbyn could have been expected to draw a deal of political blood, the day was dominated by Tory accusations that he had, during the heat of the exchanges, branded Mrs May a “stupid woman”. He denied the claims, despite the TV coverage, but a chance to cause maximum discomfort for the PM on Brexit had badly backfired.

So, the Labour leadership now awaits its moment of maximum opportunity to push the button on that confidence vote in the beleaguered Conservative Government ie after it is expected to lose a meaningful vote on the PM's Brexit Plan later this month.

However, if the Tories survived a confidence vote, then the focus and pressure would shift inexorably towards Mr Corbyn.

Would he then finally back a People’s Vote and give voters a chance to keep Britain in the EU as a recent poll suggested most Labour members would want?

Time is short. Nerves are fraying. The stakes could not be higher.