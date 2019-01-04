MICHAEL Gove has warned that a no-deal Brexit would put at risk "real gains" from Britain leaving the EU with an agreement such as boosting productivity in farming and protecting the environment.

The Environment Secretary told the Oxford Farming Conference of the impact to sectors such as agriculture if the UK crashed out of the EU without a deal.

While he said a nation as adaptable, resilient and creative as the UK would flourish over time even without a deal, the Scot admitted: “The turbulence which will be generated by our departure without a deal would be considerable."

Mr Gove added: "It would hit worst those who are our smaller farmers and farm businesses."

He explained tariffs, border checks and labour pressures would all add to costs for food producers.

"Nobody can be blithe or blase about the real impacts on food producers in this country of leaving without the deal," he told the conference.

While Mr Gove flagged up the challenges that would face farmers and the food industry exporting their products, he played down the risk of consumers facing shortages on supermarket shelves.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that when it comes imports both of food and veterinary medicines that we can maintain continuity as effectively as possible.

"We've taken steps to ensure a continuity approach. There shouldn't be a problem with food coming into the country."

The Secretary of State claimed leaving the EU would rejuvenate the UK's democracy, make power more accountable and allow the UK to escape from the "bureaucratic straitjacket" of Europe's Common Agricultural Policy, which currently controls farm regulation and the subsidy system.

And it would "develop a more vibrant farming sector with access to technologies on which the EU is turning its back," added Mr Gove.

Minette Batters, the National Farmers' Union President, said that, less than 90 days away from Brexit, there was still "enormous uncertainty" about the future and how domestic food production would fare.

The NFU warns British agriculture could face huge disruption as a result of not being able to export agricultural products to the EU if its role as an exporter has not been re-approved by Brussels by Brexit Day on March 29.

In other developments:

*fresh questions were raised about the readiness of Seaborne Freight awarded £13.8 million to run no-deal Brexit ferry services after it was accused of copying part of its website from that of a takeaway firm;

*university leaders warned revolutionary cancer treatments and anti-climate change technology were among UK-led research that would be "compromised" by a no-deal Brexit and

*the Irish government is expected to demand hundreds of millions of euros in emergency aid from Brussels to limit the effect of a no-deal Brexit on Ireland's agriculture and farming sectors.