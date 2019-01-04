THE current crisis in Scottish schools just became even worse ("The vicious circle of ill health for staff at our schools", The Herald, January 3). Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney have presided over arguably the worst few years in the history of "improving" education in Scottish history. This report simply amplifies the problems besetting schools from all aspects and the SNP cannot duck the blame. Ms Sturgeon's immortal words of "judge me on education" must rank on a par with " peace in our time" or " read my lips".

It may have been repeated many times over but the SNP's fixation on avoiding Brexit and promoting independence has to be seen in the light of letting everything else such as transport, health and education slip by the wayside. There is not enough time left in this Holyrood administration period to do much to redress the balance but Ms Sturgeon's first tentative step to attempt this has to be by dropping the introduction of a second independence referendum. Instead, she requires to take urgent action over the pressing needs of the whole population of Scotland, not just her independence supporters. Will she?

Dr Gerald Edwards,

Broom Road, Glasgow.

AS we wait for Westminster and Holyrood to get back to work, early exchanges between your correspondents suggest we are going to be as divided as ever in this coming year over the big questions facing the UK and Scotland (Letters, January 1, 2 and 3). Whether it is Brexit, independence or the SNP’s shortcomings, views appear to be as polarised as ever.

This is perhaps not surprising when the SNP has used its 11 years in power primarily trying to convince us that the answer to every problem is independence, whilst getting ever more sensitive about its inability to properly deliver on the wide-ranging powers it already has. Meanwhile, even some of the SNP’s core supporters struggle to understand why committing to the EU’s ever-closer union project will help deliver on its objective of self-determination.

Keith Howell,

White Moss, West Linton, Peeblesshire.

I READ your report of David Mundell's New Year message that 2019 must be a year of “compromise and pragmatism” for Scotland with an initial scepticism that quickly turned to total disbelief ("'You'll always be welcome here, FM tells EU residents", The Herald, December 31).

Mr Mundell represents a UK Government which has shown absolutely no willingness to compromise over Brexit, not just with the Scottish Government, but the Welsh Government, too. (Dealings with a Northern Ireland assembly are, of course, neatly finessed by the suspension of said Assembly and the need to keep the DUP “sweet”.)

In Scotland at least, the basic premise that Brexit has caused divisions, is wrong. Here, the Brexit campaign unified all mainstream parties – for Remain. Furthermore, the Scottish Continuity Bill was passed by a thumping 95-32 majority, supported by all of the SNP, Labour, Greens and almost all Liberal Democrats.

Mr Mundell says the people he meets “want Brexit sorted”. So do the people of Scotland. Overwhelmingly, they want it stopped – “for the good of the country”, to quote Mr Mundell right back at himself.

They don't want the damage to the economy, the ending of free movement, the trashing of devolution, or the reduced standards to make desperate deals with the likes of a Trumpian USA. (Scots might – just – settle for a Norway-style agreement, but the EFTA countries have already ruled this out for the UK.)

Given public opinion in Scotland, the UK Government could – and should – have compromised. Sadly, however, Theresa May is unmatched when it comes political bloody-mindedness.

Mr Mundell closes by saying that “the last thing the country needs is more division”. However, the division is being caused by his party's obsession for a hard or no-deal Brexit – a division that is increasingly between an isolationist England and a Celtic trio of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland wanting to maintain the status quo through EU membership.

In Mongolia, when those in power propose the impossible, people's standard reply is “Let's see”... I can't think of a more apt reply to Mr Mundell's message, but I won't be holding my breath.

David Patrick,

21 Thirlestane Road, Edinburgh.

I ABSOLUTELY agree with many of the sentiments in Alastair Wallace’s letter (January 2). Westminster is being shown up, not as the Mother of Parliaments (a ludicrous claim anyway) but as a partly-elected petty dictatorship lording it over a powerless subject people. Now I personally believe in referenda: direct democracy is very much my preference, but of the type best typified in Switzerland and California, where power to hold one and the question, is with the populace; not a ruling elite. Even the threat of a plebiscite is often enough to curb extreme policies being enacted as law.

But a second EU referendum so quickly after the first? The Good Friday Agreement has become, de facto, a part of the constitution of the United Kingdom, and that allows for referenda on a United Ireland every (seven) years if the populace of Northern Ireland want one. That seems a fair spacing to me, and should be regarded as the constitutional norm in the UK, unless we move to a more Swiss-like system.

If Westminster forces on the UK a second EU referendum only because of its own lack of constitutional fortitude, then what happens if one side shouts “foul” and tell its supporters to abstain from the process? Any answers? Guesses?

I simply cannot see how we can be free of this Tory Anglo-nationalist obsession by any means for years, probably decades to come, because of Tory/Labour party splits. By then we will be culturally impoverished by isolationism, stunted by little island syndrome, the Homo Floresiensis creatures of the modern world, guarding our beaches and watching the sky’s for “foreign” drones. Time for Scots to leave “Great” Britain and join the real world.

GR Weir,

17 Mill Street, Ochiltree.

CORRESPONDENT J Hamilton (Letters, January 2) is correct that Theresa May was supported by less than 30 per cent of the total electorate in the 2017 General Election.

Rattling about with arithmetic on the same lines also confirms that only around 37 per cent of the total electorate voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, but we’re leaving anyway.

For a momentous and foreseeably irreversible national change, so much for democracy.

R Russell Smith,

96 Milton Road, Kilbirnie.