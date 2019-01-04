Health chiefs have apologised to a patient after she claimed was left with dirty streets and had to bring towels from home during her stay at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde came under criticism from MPs and charities following the reported laundry shortages.

Patients struggled to clean themselves before surgery as a result of the shortage.

36-year-old mother Elaine McCulloch, from Clydebank, claimed she had to bring towels from home.

Speaking on the incident, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Our hospitals were particularly busy over the New Year and this had an effect on laundry supplies.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience while arrangements were put in place.

“The laundry resumed normal operating hours on Wednesday and stock levels have now been replenished.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde refused to comment on what steps they have taken to avoid this happening again.

Lucy Watson, chairman of the Patients Association, said: “Patients who are sick and vulnerable should expect fresh laundry and clean towels when in hospital. Hospitals have been busy during the festive period – but that’s no excuse for not having fresh laundry.

“This should have been planned for many months in advance and the lack of fresh laundry represents an infection control risk that could have potentially serious consequences for patients.”

Scottish Labour MP for Glasgow North East, Paul Sweeney added: “It’s concerning that such apparently basic problems with logistics can occur at a supposedly world-class new facility like this.

“It shows that state-of-the-art buildings and staff going above and beyond count for little when NHS logistics have been cut to the bone in a false economy. We know how important hygiene is to patients’ recovery, but this sort of situation puts sick people at unnecessary risk.

“Recently in my constituency the NHS Glasgow decontamination unit was shut down due to maintenance failures, meaning hundreds of operations across the city were cancelled. The Health Secretary tried to deny it was due to budget cuts, when it’s obvious that is the cause.

“The festive period is hardly an unexpected pressure point on the system and will come round again all too soon, so it is important we properly fund all parts of our NHS so that no part of it is compromising patient care.”