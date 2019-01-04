A student who died in a hiking accident on New Year's Day has been identified as a 21-year-old German woman.
The Bristol University student was climbing with three others on Ben Nevis when she plunged to her death on January 1.
They had been hiking on what is known as the "ledge route" when she fell around 500ft. The others were later airlifted from the mountain, Britain's highest peak.
Sergeant Michael Bell from Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's friends and family at this tragic time.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."
Bristol University said the death would be felt deeply by students and staff.
