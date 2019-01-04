The DUP's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson has said "there's not" any way in which his party can support the Prime Minister's Brexit deal.
His comments come after DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds insisted his party's opposition to Irish border backstop proposals had not lessened after a meeting with the Prime Minister on Thursday.
Mr Wilson, appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, said: "It's not just because of the regulations which Northern Ireland would be subject to with the backstop, but also the fact we would have to treat the rest of the United Kingdom as a third country, we would not participate in any trade deals which the United Kingdom may enter into in the future and we would find that there would be a border down the Irish Sea which would impede trade with our biggest trading partner, namely GB."
Mr Wilson continued by saying that Northern Ireland farmers and businesses should be "totally relaxed" by the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.
He added: "They should be more worried about this deal because this deal is going to keep them tied to EU regulations, it's going to cut them off from the GB market where we send 60% of our exports and it's going to stop us participating in UK trade deals in the future."
