The couple, who scooped £114,969,775.70, said their first priority was to write a list of family and friends to share their good fortune with.

They said the list stands at 50 - none of whom have been told of their imminent good fortune.

Mrs Connolly, 52, said: "This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love as well as on our future too.

"This win gives us the chance to really make a difference for our family and friends.

"I always hoped we would win the lottery one day, but when we did, it would be just our luck that lots of others would win on the same day with the same numbers too - never in my wildest dreams did I think we would ever win almost £115 million."

Mr Connolly, 54, said the win felt "unreal".

The couple said they sat in silence after they had realised they won, struggling to take it in.

Mr Connolly said: "We really didn't know what to do or how to react and we didn't sleep a wink that night. We rang Camelot at 8am in the morning to verify the win.

"Then it started to dawn on us that it was true even though it still hasn't really sunk in."

The couple, who rent a house in Moira, are regular Lotto players but only normally bought tickets for EuroMillions when there was a big jackpot. Mr Connolly bought his lucky ticket online.

He said he checked the results on his laptop later that night and then turned to his wife and said: "I think I've got some good news for you."

Mrs Connolly said when she saw her husband was looking at the lottery she realised they must have won something.

"I said it must be more than £2.60," she joked. "We won £2.60 the week before."

The couple went public with their news at the luxury Culloden Hotel in Co Down on Friday morning.

Mr Connolly is a business man and Mrs Connolly is a teacher who has been off work for a period of time due to a leg injury.

Mrs Connolly, who said their ticket was a lucky dip, insisted the win would not change them as people.

The grandmother of three said deciding how far to spread their good fortune would be tough.

"I'm going to cry myself to sleep that I can't help everybody. That will be really tough," she said.

Mrs Connolly said she was going to spend some of the money to support a local community football club in Hartlepool she used to work with, St Francis FC.

The couple lived in Hartlepool for 25 years.

Asked whether she would have to increase her personal security, Mrs Connolly joked: "I've never met anybody I couldn't take down myself, to be fair."

Noting her leg injury, she indicated a huge mansion was not on the cards.

"I want a bungalow because I can't walk up the stairs," she said. "There's no way I'm joining the jet set."

Mr Connolly paid tribute to his "wonderful" wife and family.

"This is the icing on the cake."

Mrs Connolly said they had always been happy but the win would make them a "hell of a lot happier", adding that they would travel and help people in the community.

She added: "I cannot see us being in the limelight for a long time.

"There are no skeletons, there are no dirty pictures, there is not enough to keep us in the public eye."

They have three grandchildren, two boys and a girl.

They have three daughters, one aged 30 and twins aged 24.

One twin is in New Zealand doing a Masters degree. She will be travelling home and, during her stopover, has upgraded from a hostel to a modest hotel.

Mrs Connolly said she would get pleasure in seeing the telephone number-sized amount in her bank account go down.

Mr Connolly said: "We are quite level-headed people, we are not overly extravagant - yet."