by Syma Mohammed

A new home has been found for two dogs that were part of Channel 5’s Help The Animals at Christmas programme.

The two lovable canines, Shonnie and Harris, were taken in by animal welfare charity Scottish SPCA after their former owner was unable to look after them anymore due to ill-health.

West Highland terrier, Harris and Scottish terrier, Shonnie - who formerly lived in Stornoway - were taken to the Scottish SPCA rescue and rehoming centre in Inverness after a decision was made that it would be better to take them off the Isle of Lewis to the mainland in case the dogs ran into their previous owner.

The animal welfare charity were looking for someone who would take the pair of six-year-old dogs who have been together since they were puppies and are best friends.

Shortly before the segment about the pair was aired on Channel 5, a woman came to meet Harris and Shonnie and decided to give them a new home.

The new owner, who does not wish to be named, already has a West Highland terrier so the dogs will also gain a new chum.

Callum Watt, Scottish SPCA inspector said, “It was a very emotional story, the original owners had to make the very difficult decision to give up animals that they regard as their best friends and there were tears all round but rehoming Shonnie and Harris was the best decision as it put their welfare first.

“We desperately hoped they would be rehomed together and now they have been so this is the best possible outcome for everyone.”

The Scottish SPCA was one of several charities that were part of Channel 5’s Help The Animals at Christmas programme which was dedicated to raising money exclusively for UK animal charities.

The programme highlighted the important work of the animal welfare charities, including tackling cases of cruelty so there were some emotional moments over the course of the show but one of the Scottish SPCA stories involving Harris and Shonnie has a happy ending.