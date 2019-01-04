Britain's powerhouse services sector stumbled at the end of last year while job creation almost ground to a halt as the uncertainty over Brexit gripped consumers and businesses across the UK.

In December, business activity rose at one of the slowest rates for two-and-a-half years.

The closely watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK services purchasing managers' index showed a reading of 51.2 in December; a figure above 50 indicates growth.

While this was higher than the 50.4 recorded in November when the PMI hit a 28-month low and was above the 50.7 reading economists were expecting, the reading was, nonetheless, the second-slowest rate of business activity growth and services employment since July 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The survey suggests that concerns over Britain's departure from the EU affected businesses' spending plans toward the end of last year while consumer demand was more subdued, which hit sales.

The data indicated that businesses winning new work grew slightly from November due to political uncertainty and downbeat expectations for economic growth in 2019.

Employment growth in the services sector was softer in December as firms aimed to cut costs.

IHS Markit said the latest upturn in staffing levels was only marginal and that tight labour conditions had made it difficult to recruit skilled staff.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "The continued weakness of the business activity index in December adds to evidence that the economy effectively has ground to a halt, primarily due to mounting concerns about Brexit.

"Despite rising modestly, the business activity index remained weaker than in any other month between August 2016 and October 2018"

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said the service sector was showing "worrying signs" of having lost steam amid intensifying Brexit anxiety as the final two months of 2018 saw the weakest back-to-back expansions of business activity since late-2012.

He called for clarity on Brexit in order to prevent the economy sliding into contraction.

"Combined with disappointing growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors, the meagre service sector expansion recorded in December is indicative of the economy growing by just 0.1 per cent in the closing quarter of 2018," said Mr Williamson.

"Although increased preparations for a potentially disruptive 'no deal' Brexit are helping to boost business activity in some cases, notably in manufacturing, heightened Brexit uncertainty is compounding a broader economic slowdown.

"Employment growth is already faltering as firms took a more cautious approach to hiring. Both manufacturing and services have seen previously solid hiring trends stall to near-stagnation, underscoring how the uncertainty faced by businesses will inevitably feed through to households as the job market deteriorates."

Meanwhile, Bank of England figures showed that annual growth in households' non-mortgage borrowing deteriorated to its weakest levels in more than three years in the run-up to Christmas.

The annual growth rate of consumer credit, which includes borrowing using overdrafts, personal loans and credit cards, slowed to 7.1 per cennt in November, reflecting weaker flows of new lending, the Bank's Money and Credit report said.

This was the lowest rate since March 2015 and well below a peak of 10.9 per cent reached in November 2016.

The report, looking at what was underlying the figure, said that growth in credit card lending had been "fairly stable" but the annual growth rate of other loans and advances was 6.6 per cent in November; the lowest since June 2014.

The Bank pointed out that, in general, the extra amount consumers borrowed each month to buy goods and services slowed in the second half of 2018.

Earlier this week, Barclaycard said that consumers' appetite for spending on entertainment bolstered the struggling retail sector in 2018.

Economic uncertainty and weak consumer confidence in the midst of Brexit are thought to be among the factors putting households off making big purchases.

Meanwhile, the Bank said annual growth in mortgage lending, at 3.2 per cent in November, remained "modest" compared with before the 2008 financial crisis.

The number of mortgages approved for house purchase - which lead to future mortgage lending - fell slightly to 63,728 in November, the lowest figure since April 2018. The number of approvals for re-mortgaging was broadly unchanged at 48,600.

Jonathan Harris, director of mortgage broker Anderson Harris, said: "Mortgage approvals may be well down compared with the pre-crisis period but on the positive side we have moved away from boom and bust towards a more settled situation."

House price growth slowed sharply as 2018 drew to a close, recording its weakest annual growth in nearly six years, according to the Nationwide Building Society index.

Annual house price growth slowed from 1.9 per cent in November to just 0.5 per cent in December, it said. The latter was the weakest since February 2013.

House prices were down by 0.7 per cent month-on-month in December, meaning that across the UK the average house price in December was £212,281.

London and some commuter belt areas surrounding the capital saw house prices dip year-on-year.

In London, the average house price in the fourth quarter of 2018 was £466,988; 0.8 per cent lower than the same period in 2017.

In Scotland, house prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 were 0.9 per cent higher annually at £147,856 on average.

The weakest performer regionally for annual house price growth was the Outer Metropolitan area, which includes Reading, Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead and Wokingham. Here, house prices fell by 1.4 per cent annually in the fourth quarter of 2018, reaching £356,531 on average.

Northern Ireland was the strongest performer, with house prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 up by 5.8 per cent annually to reach £139,599 on average, followed by the East Midlands and Wales, where house prices lifted by four per cent annually.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said: "UK house price growth slowed noticeably as 2018 drew to a close, with prices just 0.5 per cent higher than December 2017. This marks a noticeable slowdown from previous months."

He said there had been indications a softening in the housing market was likely, including weakened consumer confidence and reports of falls in enquiries from new buyers.

Mr Gardner continued: "It is likely that the recent slowdown is attributable to the impact of the uncertain economic outlook on buyer sentiment, given that it has occurred against a backdrop of solid employment growth, stronger wage growth and continued low borrowing costs.

"Near-term prospects will be heavily dependent on how quickly this uncertainty lifts but ultimately the outlook for the housing market and house prices will be determined by the performance of the wider economy, especially the labour market.

"The economic outlook is unusually uncertain. However, if the economy continues to grow at a modest pace with the unemployment rate and borrowing costs remaining close to current levels, we would expect UK house prices to rise at a low single-digit pace in 2019," he added.