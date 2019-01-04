BRITAIN would become even more divided if there were a People’s Vote, Stephen Barclay, the Brexit Secretary, has warned.

Speaking to German newspaper Die Welt, the Cabinet minister, suggested there would be a populist backlash if Brexit were not to happen on March 29.

Earlier this week, Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, warned of “devastating” social consequences if the UK Government did not fulfil the democratic mandate to leave the EU in March.

Mr Barclay said: “A second referendum would cause yet more division. The current extent to which Britain is divided now would be small compared to the tensions that a second vote would cause. It would further divide our nation.”

The Cambridgeshire MP pointed out that a second EU referendum could not be organised before elections to the European Parliament in May.

“But then, European elections would have to take place in Britain, which means huge democratic damage because people voted for a withdrawal but would have to, nonetheless, vote again at the end of May.

“Our European colleagues couldn’t have any interest in it either as that would trigger a very populist reaction,” he added.

Last month, his Cabinet colleague Amber Rudd, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said there would be a “plausible argument” for another referendum if MPs failed to reach a consensus on the way forward.

Theresa May has repeatedly ruled out a People’s Vote, arguing it would be a betrayal of the June 2016 referendum result. No 10 has made clear the Prime Minister would not sanction a second vote “under any circumstances”.

However, Labour’s Tonia Antoniazzi MP argued that the Brexit Secretary was “completely wrong to dismiss a final say” on Brexit.

Speaking on behalf of the pro-EU Best for Britain, the MP for Gower in Wales said: "Stephen Barclay wants us to rally behind a deal that will leave our country more divided than ever. The Government's Brexit plan risks impoverishing our communities, entrenching social disunity and leaving people worse off.

"Parliament is at an impasse. The only way to bring our country back together and heal divisions is to give the power back to the people through a final say with an option to stay and lead in Europe," she added.