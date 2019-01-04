Shoppers at Silverburn have been warned following a spate of handbag thefts in the Tesco store.
Police have issued the warning after four handbags were stolen at Tesco Silverburn.
Thieves struck between Christmas Eve and January 3 at the shop on Barrhead Road.
Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing.
Tesco Silverburn Community Facebook page issued their own advice to customers following the incidents.
In a post shared the staff wrote: "Our security team are working alongside the local police to try and catch this vile person/people but until they are caught can we remind everyone to keep their handbags in sight at all times."
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: "Police are investigating four reported incidents between December 24 and January 3 where handbags have been stolen from trollies in Tesco on Barrhead Road.
"These are opportunist crimes and therefore we would always advise that you keep any belongings close by and never leave trollies unattended.
"For further information on how to keep your belongings safe, please take five minutes to read the Police Scotland website."
