A Holyrood committee has backed legislation aimed at protecting Britain's current reciprocal healthcare arrangements with the EU.

MSPs said laws would need to be put in place quickly in the event of a no-deal Brexit to ensure Scots are covered while abroad.

But they insisted there are a "number of issues regarding the operation of the current scheme", which will be examined in more detail.

It comes after SNP ministers ditched their threat to withhold consent from any UK Brexit legislation over the same issue.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell admitted the Healthcare (International Arrangements) Bill would have to be ushered through last month.

The legislation aims to protect healthcare for the 190,000 expats living in the EU and the 50 million people who travel overseas every year.

The Health and Sport Committee has now thrown its weight behind the move.

NHS Scotland chief executive Paul Gray told MSPs that while the current arrangements should persist during any transition period, the measures in the Bill would need to be put in place "quickly" if the UK left without securing a deal.

Health committee convener Lewis MacDonald said: "The Health and Sport Committee has been considering UK Government legislation which intends to allow the UK to maintain reciprocal healthcare arrangements with the EU and its member states after Brexit.

"As health is a devolved issue the Committee has been considering whether the Scottish Parliament should give consent to the UK Government to legislate in the UK Parliament on the issue. The Committee agrees that consent should be given.

"The Committee's view is that as close as possible to the same arrangements for reciprocal healthcare should continue to exist after March 29 2019."