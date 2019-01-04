A BID to make EU citizenship permanent in time for Brexit which will help confirm the status of thousands of ex-pat Scots is floundering because it is not getting enough support from member nations outside of the UK.

An European Commission-sanctioned petition which if supported would change EU law has after five months overcome one hurdle, getting the required number of supporters in Britain.

But with July the deadline for supporters of the petition on Permanent European Union Citizenship and March the proposed date for Brexit, it is still way short of the numbers needed from other EU nations to allow it to succeed.

If successful it would confer permanent European Union citizenship status to everyone within the EU with full freedom of movement, settlement, voting and employment rights.

The organisers of the move which includes seven nationals from Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Greece and Belgium believe that will give a firm legal European status to the 1.3m British ex-pats, including an estimated 120,000 Scots, living in the EU who fear they could be removed to the UK post-Brexit.

They also believe that any change to EU law would be the basis of a legal argument for continued EU citizenship for citizens within the UK, even after Brexit.

The petition was registered on July 23 as a European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI), a method for changing EU law with organisers citing he future possible loss of EU citizenship and rights by UK nationals through Brexit as the reason.

The European Commission sanctioned the European Citizens' Initiative group's petition calling for permanent EU citizenship.

To be successful the petition has to reach minimum thresholds of at least seven of the 28 EU member countries. Britain is the only country to overtake that threshold so far, providing 79,539 statements of support to date, nearly 25,000 more than the numbers required.

But not one other EU nation has managed to get within 11% of their thresholds.

To succeed the initiative also needs to get one million statements of support, and so far there are just 101,010.

Outside of the UK, Romania has proved the most positive having managed 2,614 statements of support, 10.89% of their threshold numbers. Ireland have managed 9.64%, Belgium has 9.55% while there is 9.48% from the Netherlands.

The petition fared worst in Latvia which has so far only mustered 52 letters of support, 0.87% of their 6,000 threshold. The apathy has spread to Croatia which has only mustered 0.95% of the backing needed, while Lithuania has manage 1.16%, Slovenia has 1.23% and Estonia has 1.27%.

Once it meets all the thresholds of support, the Commission can then decide either to back the request or not, and in both instances would be required to explain its reasoning.

Anthony Simpson one of the organisers of the campaign said they had been encouraged when they got 80,000 statements of support in the first two weeks - predominantly from the UK - and would continue to fight to get the required numbers.

"What we are keen to do is get the discussion about EU citizenship into the public arena, and hopefully that will generate more support," he said. "Bear in mind we were not even sure that the European Commission would agree to register this initiative, because it is quite an sensitive topic.

"They are looking at losing more than ten per cent of their citizens with Brexit, some 65m people, a massive collective loss, and unprecedented historically. "

A member of the Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation, he said there was a need for legal clarity on EU citizenship and that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) remains pivotal.

The aim of the petition was to "uphold the right of Union citizens to move and reside freely within the territory of member states under objective conditions of freedom and dignity and to safeguard citizens of the Union from use as bargaining chips in negotiations under Article 50..."

It requests the Commission "submit a proposal to retain the rights of EU citizenship for all those who have already exercised their freedom of movement prior to the departure of a members state leaving the Union, and for those nationals of a departing state who wish to retain their status as citizens of the union."

The organisers say: "Retaining European Citizenship aims to appeal to all citizens of the European Union. Citizenship - and the rights and responsibilities that go with it - should not so easily be stripped away from European citizens.

"We are concerned with those who wish to retain their citizenship, with EU nationals in the UK who face an uncertain future as a result of Brexit, with UK nationals residing in EU countries and with all those who want to defend their citizenship."

EU citizenship guarantees freedom of movement in the EU and other rights Brits were expected to lose their EU citizenship after Brexit is in effect, either in March 2019 or at the end of the transition period in December 2020.

EU citizenship would not replace British nationality but would be additional to national citizenship.

It would grant specific rights such as the right to travel and live anywhere in the EU and the right to vote and stand as a candidate in European and local elections where they are living.

It would also allows EU citizens to get diplomatic protection and consular help from any EU country wherever they are in the world, even if their own country does not have a local embassy.

The petition asks that people who wish to retain their EU citizenship after Brexit be allowed to do so.

The UK due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019 - two years after Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the exit process by invoking Article 50.

Brexit makes it unlikely that in future UK nationals would be able to appeal directly to the ECJ if they feel their rights have been violated. One of Brexit's key aims is to restore full jurisdiction to UK courts.

In a parliamentary answer on the citizenship question, Lord Ahmad of the Foreign Office said "when the UK ceases to be a member of the European Union, British nationals will no longer hold EU citizenship, unless they hold dual nationality with another EU member state".

Lord Callanan of the Department for Exiting the European Union said retaining EU citizenship for Britons post-Brexit had not been ruled out, but it "would involve changing treaties". "The other side [EU negotiators] has shown no interest whatever in doing it," he added.

The latest successful ECI was came when a Stop Vivisection campaign reached the required signatories on March 3, 2015. On June 3, 2015, the European Commission adopted some of its aims and confirmed it shared the conviction that animal testing should be phased out.