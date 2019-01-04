It is a derelict cottage without even a roof, ignored for years to be consumed by weeds and targeted by vandals.

But the small workshop alongside a grand house on a Bo’ness estate is arguably among the world’s most important buildings, and the very spot where the industrial revolution was born.

Now the tiny workshop where 250 years ago today engineer James Watt lodged his patent for a new kind of steam power that would spark the industrial revolution, is to become the focus of a year-long celebration of his life and ground-breaking work.

Watt, who died 200 years ago this year, carried out most of his work on his vision for a new, powerful and more efficient steam engine at the purpose-built cottage in the shadow of Kinneil House in Bo’ness.

Along with celebrations there, this year’s double anniversary will be marked with a series of major events including exhibitions in Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow’s Riverside Museum, as well as at Kennetpans in Clackmannanshire, which was home to Scotland’s first Boulton and Watt steam engine.

Watt’s life and work will also be heavily featured during the Glasgow Science Festival in June, and in events at University of Glasgow where the engineer worked.

Meanwhile Greenock’s refurbished McLean Museum and its Watt Library will be renamed The Watt Institute, and a series of celebrations are planned in Birmingham, where Watt perfected his revolutionary engine.

Watt’s work ranged from relatively small-scale instrument making to the building of major civil engineering schemes such as Glasgow’s water supply and the Forth and Clyde Canal.

But it was his remarkable breakthrough in steam technology devised in the peace and quiet of his woodland cottage workshop that would go on to transform industry, propel manufacturing into a bright new age and spark massive social and economic change.

The year-long celebration of Watt’s contribution includes plans by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), Falkirk Heritage Lottery-funded Great Place project “Landscape, Industry, and Work” and Bo’ness group the Friends of Kinneil, to shine a spotlight on the tiny cottage where his greatest breakthrough was achieved.

Dr Miles Oglethorpe, head of industrial heritage at HES, said: “James Watt is one of Scotland’s greatest engineers and innovators, and is greatly revered across the world. It’s amazing to think that his greatest invention was perfected in Bo’ness, and that the building in which he did so can still be seen, adjacent to Kinneil House. Hopefully, our efforts will make people more aware of this great Scot and his amazing contributions that changed the world.”

The cottage, the only surviving building in Scotland directly linked to Watt’s pioneering work, was specifically built to allow Watt to test his steam power theories well away from the prying eyes of industrial spies desperate for a glimpse of what he was up to.

He had been struck by an idea for a dramatically improved kind of steam engine while repairing a Newcomen steam engine and realising how much energy was wasted by repeatedly cooling and reheating the cylinder.

He realised a separate chamber to condense the steam could boost power and be far more fuel efficient. However, his hopes of testing his theory with working models were hampered by a shortage of funds and lack of space in his Glasgow workshop.

Industrialist Dr John Roebuck, owner of the Carron Iron Works in Falkirk, stepped in to offer Watt funds to work on and patent his revolutionary steam condenser design in exchange for a share of the profits from the patent.

Roebuck’s Carron Iron Works – which itself played a key role in the industrial revolution producing carronade canons for the Duke of Wellington, kitchen ranges, pillar boxes and bath tubs – provided a source of iron and workmanship for Watt’s prototypes, while his Kinneil estate offered privacy and access to the nearby Gil Burn to help power a full-size test engine.

In a letter to Roebuck, Watt wrote: “On considering the engine to be erected with you, I think the best place will be to erect a small house in the glen behind Kinneil.

“The burn will afford us plenty of cold water, and we will be more free from speculation than we can be about Bo’ness.”

While his patent was lodged on January 5, 1769, his tests were hindered as Carron Iron Works’ workers struggled to create Watt’s exact requirements for workable components.

It wasn’t until 1773 and with Roebuck bankrupt, that Birmingham industrialist Matthew Boulton stepped in to provide finance and links to experienced mechanics who could help create his vision.

Apart from a large cast iron engine cylinder which remains at the Kinneil site, Watt’s equipment was dismantled and moved to Boulton’s iron foundry in Birmingham. Within a year Watt’s first large steam engines were providing the power needed to drive forward mills and factories, and the industrial revolution was fully under way.

Watt’s workshop cottage went on to become a laundry house and eventually fell into disrepair. Today all that marks its unique role in the industrial revolution is a small information panel.

Ian Shearer, chairman of Friends of Kinneil, said: “The whole site should be an important visitor attraction. In many ways James Watt’s Cottage at Kinneil was the crucible of the engineering revolution that spread across the UK and across the world. The cottage stands directly on the line of the Roman Antonine Wall which runs through Kinneil Estate, and is where most of Watt’s development work took place.”

Professor Colin McInnes, James Watt Chair, Professor of Engineering Science at the University of Glasgow, said: “James Watt’s contribution to engineering cannot be understated, key to which was the step change in efficiency he delivered through the separate steam condenser.

“His initial is stamped on every light bulb, measuring the electrical power it delivers, but also reminding us of the sheer intellectual light he brought to the world”.