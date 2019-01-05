Theresa May is “staring defeat in the face” when she resurrects the Commons vote on her Brexit Plan later this month, Scottish Conservative sources have insisted.
After a festive period of continental telephone diplomacy, including a call yesterday to Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission President, the Prime Minister appears to have gained little or no movement from Brussels.
Mrs May is due to appear on BBC 1’s Marr Show on Sunday when she will be quizzed on who she has spoken to over Christmas and whether any cast-iron assurances have been given by the EU27 to secure a “legal lock” on calling time on the Irish backstop. Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionists again made clear yesterday that there was “no way” they would support her Brexit Plan.
One Scottish Tory MP told The Herald: “Nothing has changed. As things stand today, she will not win the vote. She will go down to defeat. Some people over there and over here think they can stop Brexit completely. But a no-deal would be a clear and present danger to the Union.”
Last month, 10 of 13 Scottish Tories, including Scottish Secretary David Mundell, published a joint letter, warning hard Brexiteers that they risked a “turbo-charged” drive for Scottish independence by opposing the PM’s proposed deal.
Another Conservative backbencher added: “The PM’s staring defeat in the face. Unless she can pull something out of the Brussels bag, we’re looking at a general election later this year, which, of course, would be a referendum on Brexit.”
