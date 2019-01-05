Britain's economy has “effectively ground to a halt” because of the uncertainty over Brexit gripping consumers and businesses, a range of statistics has suggested.

The country’s powerhouse services sector stumbled at the end of last year, job creation almost dried up, consumer borrowing weakened and house price growth to its slowest rate for six years.

Figures showed that in December business activity rose at one of the slowest rates for two-and-a-half years.

The closely watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK services purchasing managers' index showed a reading of 51.2 in December; a figure above 50 indicates growth.

While this was higher than the 50.4 recorded in November when the PMI hit a 28-month low and was above the 50.7 reading economists were expecting, the reading was, nonetheless, the second-slowest rate of business activity growth and services employment since July 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The survey suggested concerns over Britain's departure from the EU affected businesses' spending plans toward the end of last year while consumer demand was more subdued, which hit sales.

The data showed employment growth in the services sector was softer in December as firms aimed to cut costs.

IHS Markit said the latest upturn in staffing levels was only marginal and that tight labour conditions had made it difficult to recruit skilled staff.

Chris Williamson, its chief business economist, said the service sector was showing "worrying signs" of having lost steam amid intensifying Brexit anxiety as the final two months of 2018 saw the weakest back-to-back expansions of business activity since late-2012.

He called for clarity on Brexit in order to prevent the economy sliding into contraction.

"Combined with disappointing growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors, the meagre service sector expansion recorded in December is indicative of the economy growing by just 0.1 per cent in the closing quarter of 2018," explained Mr Williamson.

"Although increased preparations for a potentially disruptive 'no deal' Brexit are helping to boost business activity in some cases, notably in manufacturing, heightened Brexit uncertainty is compounding a broader economic slowdown,” he added.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "The continued weakness of the business activity index in December adds to evidence that the economy effectively has ground to a halt, primarily due to mounting concerns about Brexit."

Meanwhile, Bank of England figures showed annual growth in households' non-mortgage borrowing deteriorated to its weakest levels in more than three years in the run-up to Christmas.

And Nationwide, the building society, said houses in Britain were worth only 0.5 per cent more in December than a year earlier, which is the weakest pace of annual property price growth since February 2013.

As the economic dark clouds continue to gather, MPs will next week begin at least three days of debate on Theresa May’s Brexit Plan before the crunch vote the following week.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will launch a parliamentary charm offensive, hosting the first of two drink receptions in Downing St for Tory MPs; another one will take place on Wednesday. Last month, more than 100 said they had no confidence in her as party leader.

Stephen Barclay, the Brexit Secretary, who will lead a no-deal publicity blitz next week, warned that the UK would become even more divided if there were a People’s Vote.

Speaking to German newspaper Die Welt, the Cabinet minister suggested there would be a populist backlash if Brexit were not to happen on March 29.

Earlier this week, Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, warned of “devastating” social consequences if the UK Government did not fulfil the democratic mandate to leave the EU.

Mr Barclay said: “A second referendum would cause yet more division. The current extent to which Britain is divided now would be small compared to the tensions that a second vote would cause. It would further divide our nation.”