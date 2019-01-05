IT is interesting, but not entirely surprising, to read that more than half of grassroots Conservative members want Theresa May's plan to be binned in favour of a no-deal Brexit ("Poll says half of Tory members prefer no deal to May's Brexit plan", The Herald, January 4).

It appears that leaving the EU lock, stock and barrel is the sole objective of the majority of Conservative members who were polled, irrespective of any economic, social or political consequences for the UK in the short or long-term future.

"Leave means leave" is the chosen mantra of these members of the party faithful and of many ordinary Conservative voters, a holy grail to realise, a destiny that must be fulfilled.

Three months ago, research carried out by the Centre on Constitutional Change showed that a clear majority of Conservative voters in England were happy to sacrifice the break-up of the United Kingdom as a price for carrying out Brexit. These voters of the Conservative and Unionist Party were willing to support Scottish independence (77 per cent) or to risk the collapse of the Northern Ireland peace process (73 per cent) to safeguard their Brexit vision.

There is real evidence here that, the more protracted the Brexit process becomes, the more entrenched many voters will become in their views, to the abandonment of traditional political outlooks and even rational thought. Brexit is clearly dislodging long-held red lines about what Mrs May described as "our precious Union" and, it would certainly appear that she is somewhat out of step with the party faithful on this, as well as other matters.

The view of Brexit as a bloodless revolution wherein epic symbolism replaces the reality of demanding constitutional change seems to be inherent in the frustration that many Conservative Party members and voters feel about the Prime Minister's deal. Scapegoating the EU as the eternal source of Britain's woes has long been a fall-back position of the far right (and the far left) and it has now become mainstreamed to the extent that a no-deal Brexit is preferred to any common-sense judgment by many associated with the Conservative Party.

As preparations for the fall-out of a no-deal Brexit continue apace, the uncertainty of Britain's place in the world has never been so stark. For those who see the EU as a symbol of our lost empire and an economic subservience to the defeated powers of the Second World War, only a complete exit from Europe's interference will suffice. The rest of us can only hope that logical, 21st century realpolitik can carry the day. Whatever the outcome, Britain will never be the same.

Owen Kelly,

8 Dunvegan Drive, Stirling.

FOR EU citizens and their families living in the UK to have to pay £65 to secure the rights they already have to stay here beggars belief ("Home Office film for EU nationals dubbed ‘shameful’", The Herald, December 29).

Putting aside the fact that there are not currently 235,000 EU citizens in Scotland, but in fact 5.4 million EU citizens, it is clearly deeply insulting to ask those who make such a major contribution to our economy and society to pay £65 for the apparent ongoing privilege.

Adding insult to injury, it should be remembered that this is also a group of individuals who were not even given the opportunity to vote in the EU referendum and decide the future of the country in which they live.

What we continue to forget is the value of EU citizens to the UK economy. Those from the EU living in the UK contribute substantially more than they cost, adding to exchequer coffers and easing the tax burden on other taxpayers. Those from the EU contribute £2,300 more each per year in net terms than the average UK adult to the exchequer. Over their lifetime they pay in £78,000 more than they take out in public services and benefits, while the UK citizen’s net average contribution is zero.

This is because most of those from the EU arrive fully educated, and many leave before the costs of retirement start to weigh on the public finances. Taxes will therefore inevitably have to rise if we bring in curbs on those from the EU.

If we want to insult and chase away those who are not only our relatives, friends and colleagues, but who make such a major economic contribution, the UK Government is going exactly the right way about it.

Alex Orr,

Flat 3, 2 Marchmont Road, Edinburgh.

ON opening this morning’s Herald I was not in the least surprised at the stance taken by the first two correspondents, Dr Gerald Edwards and Keith Howell (Letters, January 4).

They assert three things, Nicola Sturgeon’s anti-Brexit stance, her demand for a Scottish independence referendum, and a general raft of criticism about the SNP Government.

As far as Brexit is concerned, Scotland voted against Brexit 62 per cent to 38 per cent in the referendum, and is now moving into the 70 per cent area according to opinion polls, so any action to oppose it is in accordance with the wishes of the Scottish people – and increasingly with the rUK.

Nicola Sturgeon is not tub-thumping about a referendum, but is waiting until the dust settles. As far as the criticism of education, transport and the NHS is concerned the SNP Government is attempting to deal with the problems – and these problems are far worse south of the Border.

Now consider the case for the Union: its attempt to leave the EU but retain what it sees are essentials are doomed to failure, but the Leavers are trying to portray themselves as victims. The chaotic scenes at Westminster and the wriggling about by the Unionists, both Theresa May and the indecisive Jeremy Corbyn are spectacular failures, but Scotland has to suffer for their incompetence.

The UK's Department of Transport has given a contract for additional ferries to cope with the demand after Brexit to a company which has never run any ships, does not own any ships – and has no sailors. It is up a creek not only with no paddle but without a boat or a paddler. In the meantime defence chiefs have suddenly noticed that nuclear submarines have gobbled up the defence budget; they built two wonderful aircraft carriers, but no planes and scratching around for sailors.

Verily indeed, we pay a heavy price for the UK seat at the United Nations Security Council.

Jim Lynch,

42 Corstorphine Hill Crescent, Edinburgh.