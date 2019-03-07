AS wedding season fast approaches, the looming to-do list can often turn the pre-wedding excitement to feelings of overwhelming stress. Ticking off jobs and getting the important things booked in early can help take some of the weight off. Luckily there are a wealth of professionals equipped to help ensure all stages of your dream wedding run smoothly…

Moda Dea

The award-winning fashion boutique specialises in Mother of the Bride and Groom, cocktail and casual wear in sizes eight-26, and accessories including hats/fascinators to match every outfit.

Their award-winning Rainbow shoes are also available and can be dyed to any colour. There is also a fabulous selection of jewellery for the finishing touches to your outfit.

Rainbow Club has been designing wedding shoes for more than 30 years and with an extensive range of styles and colours, they have something to suit everyone, including the classic collection filled with timeless and elegant designs.

Rosemarie and her team have a passion to make their clients feel good about themselves, they understand what suits all shapes and sizes and have a wealth of experience in the fashion industry.

They aim to make their customers feel comfortable and relaxed, so you have a fabulous time picking an outfit for your special occasion.

Some of Moda Dea’s wonderful labels include Latte, Tia, Picadilly, Zeila, Roas Clara and Lizabella.

Rosemarie travels all over Europe to bring new labels to the fashion boutique with an emphasis on fabulous fabrics, styles and fit. The team are committed to ensuring their passion for fashion will never diminish and that customer service will always be a top priority.

Moda Dea are award winners in ‘Best Fashion Boutique in Glasgow’ in the Scottish Business Awards 2019, and in ‘Scottish Independent Retail Business of The Year’ at The Scottish Women’s awards 2018.

Visit facebook.com/ModaDea or pop in to the fashion boutique on Cross Arthurlie Street, Glasgow G78 1RP or call 0141 881 4503.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Central Laundry

Keep your Treasured Dress in perfect condition with Central Laundry’s unique wedding dress service.

It’s the most important dress women are likely to wear in their life, so it’s natural that every effort is taken to ensure a wedding dress is well cared for.

At Central Laundry, the family-run business established for over 30 years are fully equipped to help. Using the new Electrolux Professional cleaning service, Lagoon, it’s a gentle and eco-friendly way to clean a wedding dress with a delicate professional cleaning service.

The technology behind it is key to its performance and excellence. They can safely clean all types of delicate materials, from silk and cashmeres to pure new wools. At Central Laundry, the team understand that your wedding dress is a symbol for the happiest day of your life and that you want it to be kept free from dirt, dust and stains.

The Electrolux system minimises wear and tear on your garments and doesn’t expose them to any harsh solvents or chemicals. This leaves them as bright, fresh and soft as the day you bought them.

Specialised packaging, expert care for your wedding dress using acid free cardboard and tissue paper to protect and preserve.

Wedding Dresses, Kilts – Suits, Mother of the Bride & Groom, and Wedding Formal Wear are all catered for.

Visit centrallaundry.co.uk/services/wedding-dress-cleaning or find Central Laundry at 2a Muriel Street, Glasgow, G78 1QB or call 0141 881 4664 for more information.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

West of Scotland Chauffeur Drive Ltd

West of Scotland Chauffeur Drive Ltd is one of Scotland’s premier executive chauffeur drive companies.

Established in Glasgow in 2007, the company started with only one Mercedes-Benz E-Class. They now boast a stunning fleet of over 20 vehicles including Mercedes-Benz E-Class, S-Class, V-Class and 16-seater Sprinter models as well as a Range Rover Vogue and Scotland’s only Bentley Mulsanne Speed, making up one of the most complete range of corporate cars in the industry.

In 2017 they expanded in to Edinburgh with ‘East of Scotland Chauffeur Drive Ltd’ (www.eastofscotlandchauffeurdrive.co.uk). The launch made West of Scotland Chauffeur Drive one of a select few companies with a base in both of Scotland’s major cities.

The firm can also boast of a stunning range of classic and vintage style wedding cars from their sister company; West of Scotland Wedding Cars (www.wosweddingcarsglasgow.co.uk). This fleet of immaculately maintained silver vehicles gives customers a huge variety of choice when organising an airport transfer, road show, sightseeing tour, special occasion or wedding.

West of Scotland Chauffeur Drive are popular for their impressive fleet of new model Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover cars. All chauffeurs are fully trained and experienced in full chauffeurs’ uniform. Within the car’s, customers can make use of chilled bottled water and free 4G Wi-Fi in all vehicles.

Vehicle tracking systems are in place to monitor all vehicles for your safety. Customers are free to take advantage of the company’s online booking system with driver app and automated passenger and booker texts with e-mails and journey updates.

westofscotlandchauffeurdrive.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wedding Exhibition at Braehead Arena

Wedding Services Scotland are proud to be hosting their fourth Wedding Exhibition at Braehead Arena on Saturday 11th (10am - 5pm), and Sunday 12th May (11am - 5pm).

Guests can expect a fantastic display of the latest trends to inspire them. These includes over 120 top quality local wedding professionals, stunning catwalk shows, band showcases, and wedding car displays all in this fabulous location.

Intu Braehead arena has an abundance of free parking, great public transport links and a great range of affordable dining options. The Wedding Exhibition at Braehead makes for an interesting and fun day out for engaged couples to head along with friends and family to gather some ideas and help plan their own big day.

The exhibition has proved itself popular throughout the years, the event recently won the Wedding Exhibition of the Year 2019 at the Scottish Wedding Awards this week.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-wedding-exhibition-at-braehead-arena-2019-tickets-49940975803?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

www.braeheadweddingexhibition.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neil Drover Music & Entertainment

When it comes to your wedding day entertainment Neil Drover Agency has a rich and diverse range of options.

Neil Drover Entertainment can organise as much or as little as you want: from a piper to a pipe band, cover bands, ceilidh bands, bag rock bands, jazz/swing bands, discos and party DJ's, harps, string quartets, singing waiters, singers, choirs, theme and decor in fact, everything you need for a day to remember for you and your guests.

At the Neil Drover Agency, they work closely with event teams at many of Scotland’s leading hotels and venues to make sure that everything goes as you have planned for your special day.

For over 30 years, the team have built up a reputation as one of the UK’s top entertainment agencies who continue to provide excellent customer service while delivering great value for money.

The agency can also provide entertainment ideas, theme, room décor, table linen, staging, table centres, sound systems, lighting, star-cloths and full event management.

www.neildrover.com

www.facebook.com/NeilDroverEntertainment

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BAaD Wedding Venue Editorial

Nestled in the heart of The Barras and just a stone's throw away from Glasgow City Centre, Barras Art and Design (BAaD) is the perfect venue for your special day. Whether your dream wedding is a small intimate affair or a grand celebration, BAaD provides a one of a kind setting.

BAaD was named Scotland’s most stylish venue at the 2018 Scottish style Awards and their industrial chic atrium flooded with natural light creates a wonderfully spacious feel. The heated courtyard is an amazingly versatile and great space to work with to create a fantastic party vibe for your celebrations.

Their first class catering is provided by the award winning A'Challtainn Restaurant and the head chef works with each couple to create a bespoke menu using only the finest seasonal produce available.

BAaD’s facilities include an internal heated courtyard and a mezzanine level with reclaimed parquet flooring leading into their enclosed private restaurant. The venue buzzes with a modern open plan setting surrounded by original architecture.

In addition, the venue offers their own stage, LED screen, PA system, lighting package and can confidently take care of all your audio, visual and entertainment needs.

When booking your wedding, you will have a dedicated wedding co-ordinator from our experienced team who will be with you from the moment you book until the end of your wedding day.

Testimonial: “Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for helping us to create the most special day of our lives. The attention to detail was phenomenal and the staff made sure our family and friends had everything they needed to enjoy the day”

-Francesca & Jay (B&G)

For more information or to book an appointment please contact 0141 552 6279 or email weddings@baadglasgow.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rowallan Castle

A masterpiece of late Victorian Arts & Crafts design by Scottish Architect Robert Lorimer, everything about a Rowallan Castle wedding is designed to make your day truly special – from your exclusive use castle venue, to the luxury accommodation, and unique photo opportunities in Ayrshire’s stunning countryside.

By booking Rowallan for your wedding, it becomes your home for the weekend. The New Castle is set within the picturesque estate that affords couples the chance to invite their friends and family to enjoy a magical experience.

Rowallan Castle caters for weddings within for up to 120 guests for outdoor and indoor ceremonies and space for a marquee on the back-lawn area for 250 guests+. The 19th century castle has a Ballroom, Library and Old Dining Room along with 11 luxurious en-suite bedrooms which can sleep 21 guests. All rooms have original features by Sir Robert Lorimer creating a beautiful and unique décor. Surrounded by a 19-hole championship golf course the beautiful views and tranquillity is endless.

New to 2019 is the fully refurbished 12th Century castle which not only serves as a beautiful backdrop for photographs but also sleeps an additional 10 guests. This can host smaller celebrations with the 600-year-old marriage tree in the courtyard.

Staff pride themselves on the bespoke nature of every wedding. Whilst they have some fantastic packages, they are also delighted to accommodate requests that will make for a truly memorable wedding experience. Your own style will show in every detail making it truly unique, with all the support you will need from the dedicated team.

Fast becoming the premier destination for wedding weekends with a relaxed and personable experience you can be certain that it will be a weekend you won’t forget in you dream Scottish Castle.

rowallancastle.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wilkinsons Highlandwear

Donning traditional Highlandwear is a lovely addition to any wedding day. Wilkinsons Highlandwear boasts a stunning array of seasonal colours and ranges of styles to help you dress to impress.

If you are looking for any item connected with Highland Dress, Wilkinsons Highlandwear will have something to suit. Situated in the west end of Paisley, Wilkinsons has been established since 1946.

Whatever the style you will find what you are looking for, with outfits available for day and evening wear, Kilts available separately, and a full range of accessories including sporrans, shaped buckles, shoes and socks.

All outfits sold by Wilkinsons are of top quality and offered at a fair price with no hidden extras added to the price stated. In addition, Wilkinsons have Highlandwear along with morning/evening suits available for hire.

Wilkinsons knowledgeable and experienced staff will take their time helping you find the perfect outfit made to measure to suit your needs and style. Whether you opt for traditional attire or something a little more original they are on hand to help.

Located on Wellmeadow Street, Paisley Wilkinsons Highlandwear is open Monday to Saturday.

If you feel like your favourite kilt’s a tad tight these days Wilkinsons also offer speedy alterations including shortening, extension straps and small repairs with prices available on request.

For more information call the store on 0141 889 4091 or follow them on Facebook @WilkinsonsHighlandwear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hayward & Stott

Hayward & Stott are silversmiths based in Edinburgh. They aim to create unique pieces that can be used and enjoyed. Their designs focus on the most pleasurable parts of life; eating, drinking and living. They create homeware and accessories to be shared with friends whether at a special occasion or in the comfort of your own home.

Their selection of serving boards, wine coasters and goblets aim to enrich the experience of a simple get together, making ideal gifts for newlyweds that like to entertain. Many of their pieces can also be personalised with engraving, even on wood, showing that extra bit of thought when buying a wedding gift.

Their giftware celebrates all aspects of life whether it be in the home or outdoors. Their accessories range from subtly designed everyday jewellery to divot repairers for a day on the course. They create practical pieces for people and the experiences they share.

In April 2019 they launch a new bespoke range of accessories especially for your wedding day. This is an exclusive preview of the Thistle Collection, a modern take on traditional Highland Regalia, featuring refined and elegantly designed Sgian Dubhs, Quaichs, Kilt Pins and Sporrans.

Their Sporrans, with sterling silver cantles, are all handmade to order using the finest quality leather and skins sourced from local Scottish craftspeople. They will give you the option to choose from a selection of skins including musquash, rabbit or mink depending on availability.

Hayward & Stott are currently taking pre-orders for items in their Thistle Collection, to receive a full catalogue please get in touch at info@scottishsilver.com

Instagram: @haywardandstott

Facebook: @HaywardandStott

Website: www.scottishsilver.com