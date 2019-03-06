DR Gerald Edwards (Letters, March 5) makes a wonderful contradiction in his letter about the proposed Scots currency. He asserts that any Scots currency is doomed to fail on account of "the level of debt with which Scotland would start off its independent existence". However, he then suggests that "being part of the UK has protected Scotland from huge financial problems". Would these huge financial problems include the £2 trillion debt (88 per cent of GDP) that the UK Government has racked up?

It is so typical of those who work to protect the constitutional status quo that they only ever consider the liabilities that Scotland might accrue when it becomes independent. It always seems convenient to overlook the assets that Scotland would acquire. Scotland’s taxes would no longer have to contribute about nine per cent to projects in England like HS2 (£56 billion), Trident (£160bn) and House of Commons refurbishment (£5bn). There is a saving of around £20bn. Then, of course, all the revenues from whisky, oil and gas that drift to the UK Treasury presently would become a major part of Scotland’s balance of payments, not England & Wales’s.

Dr Edwards is correct to say that "fossil fuels are no longer an asset". (Sadly, revenues from that source were squandered by successive British governments on projects like Faslane and the Falklands war.) However, economies of the 21st century will be characterised by their access to water. Fortunately for Scotland, we have the opportunity to achieve with water what we were deprived of achieving with oil.

DR Gerald Edwards, referring to Scotland's share of the national debt, has a strange way with statistics. Scotland's share of the debt is exactly proportional to our share of the population, the rest of the UK is burdened by debt to exactly the same extent as Scotland. Does Dr Edwards think that this makes the GBP an unsustainable currency in the same way that he suggests a Scottish currency would be?

Dr Edwards also expresses a dismal view on the vindictiveness of a Westminster government post-Scottish independence. As someone who was born in England and could have played football for either country (if I'd ever been asked) I take exception to this slight on my English cousins. Dr Edwards goes on to suggest that the United Kingdom protected Scotland from the banking crisis of 2008. That catastrophe was created for the UK in the City of London, largely due to the complacency of the Westminster government. I put it to him that Scotland like many other independent states, such as Norway for example, would have been largely unaffected by the crisis of 2008.

DR Gerald Edwards is of course correct that current plans for an independent Scottish currency are for the birds.

The fact is that such proposals will never be credible until the SNP is willing to be straight with the people of Scotland and reveal the degree of economic misery that setting up that currency would entail: the use of public funds to build and maintain reserves instead of spending on hospitals, schools and services, and the devaluation of savings, wages and pensions and welfare benefits while mortgages and outstanding debts would remain denominated in sterling.

Indeed, the best way for the SNP to come clean would be to set up a commission of experts who are hostile to independence, and who would show the pitfalls of a new currency. Without such forensic scrutiny, we will never know what the obstacles to a new currency will be, nor the measures which would be proposed to overcome them, nor will anyone be able to judge that the pain will be worth it.

Until then, we will be stuck in the politics of best-possible scenarios – and Brexit shows us what happens then.

THE SNP seems to have decided that setting up a new Scottish currency as soon as possible after Scotland leaves the UK (which it won’t) is a good plan. This will give its activists a nice warm feeling, especially as they will not consider the ramifications.

A new and untried currency? I wonder what the international currency speculators would make of that? Especially when there is the strong possibility, according to Moody’s credit ratings agency in March 2017, that a separate Scotland would have a junk credit rating. In any case, the new Scottish regime would need somewhere in the region of £40 billion in order to underwrite a new central bank for its new currency. How would it find that kind of money when it would already be struggling to finance public services without the fiscal transfer from Westminster? This is a clear case of more pie in the sky.

YOU can understand Unionists deploying neoliberal austerity arguments against the creation of an independent currency, but it’s disheartening to see Derek Mackay responding in kind ("Mackay mocked after admitting new currency needs post-yes boom", The Herald, March 4).

I am from the Keynesian age when economic theory was grounded in the real world, when rather than the pursuit of arbitrary banker-driven ratios, the prime objective was the full use of national resources, particularly people. The goal was full employment where everyone who wanted to work could do so and earn a decent income.

Creating an equitable economy requires freedom from the baleful influence of the City of London at the earliest possible date and that means having our own currency from day one.

