The friends and friends of a man who died following a disturbance inside a restaurant are calling for answers after no prosecution was brought.

Samuel Thomson was involved in an incident at the Madha restaurant in Glasgow on December 17.

The 44-year-old business manager was fatally injured on the scene after a man "restrained him too hard" during an altercation at the Albion Street eatery, the Evening Times has revealed.

Mr Thomson, who suffered catastrophic brain damage, was kept on life support for a week but died on Christmas Eve.

His body was not released to loved ones until more than a month later and a funeral was held 53 days after his death.

Now his family have been told that there will be no further criminal proceedings brought against a man who was arrested and charged by police at the time of the incident.

A close friend of Samuel, who lived in the Saltmarket area of the city, has said his loved ones want answers.

Tom McGill told the Evening Times: “We don’t want an eye for an eye but we want someone to be held accountable. There has been a crime here, someone has lost their life.

“You drop a bit of litter on the street and you get fined. You take someone’s life and it’s a pat on the back and away you go? That’s not right.”

Samuel Thomson was 44 years old when he died

Samuel, who worked for public service provider Serco, spent his final day meeting up with friends and buying a Christmas gift for his nephew, before stopping at Madha for a meal.

A dispute arose after the bill arrived and was £6 more than he expected for the set meal.

According to restaurant staff, Samuel paid £20 and left the premises, and was pursued by a waiter.

Following a conversation between the two men on Albion Street, they returned to Madha where a further discussion took place and Samuel allegedly pushed the staff member.

It was at this point that an unknown individual, who was not a member of staff, approached from behind and began to restrain Samuel.

The man placed such force on him, Samuel suffered hypoxic brain damage, caused by his oxygen supply being cut off.

He lost consciousness while being restrained and was instantly left brain dead.

A fundraising page set up to help pay for Samuel's funeral raised £1690 and was inundated with messages of condolence.

His friends described him as a popular and important figure in Glasgow’s LGBT community, echoed by donations to his fundraiser made by the Merchant Pride bar.

Tom added: “He was such a lovely man, he would do everything for anyone. He will be sorely missed by his family and all his friends.

“What the Crown has done is rub salt in a very raw and deep wound.

“We’re trying to figure out how to move forward.”

Joseph Joseph, owner of the Madha, said he had not been made aware of Samuel’s death and was not at work on the night of incident but had been called round immediately after.

He arrived before CID officers and reviewed CCTV footage from the night.

He added: “I called the police every day for four days to find out what happened to the man, and they told me he was getting better and responding well to treatment.

“I’m devastated that this has happened inside my business and I can only apologise to the man’s family.

“My staff were not involved in the incident, it’s unfortunate that it happened here.

“Police officers told me that the diner had restrained him too hard.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that a 44-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and a 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Procurator Fiscal deals with every case on its own individual facts and circumstances and will take action where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to do so.

“Following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of this case, Crown Counsel instructed that there should be no further criminal proceedings.”