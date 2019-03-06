The new BBC Scotland digital channel reached just under a third of all audiences in Scotland, new figures show.

But channel chiefs say they are "very encouraged" by the start that the channel has made in its early days.

Noting that the channel, which has a main 9pm news bulletin, The Nine, as its centrepiece, has been launched in a "highly competitive market" the corporation said the new digital channel reached 32% of all audiences north of the border.

This figure, the BBC said, puts it ahead of all other channels in Scotland with the exception of BBC One and ITV.

A statement said: "Our long-term aim is to establish a channel that consistently delivers content for contemporary Scotland that resonates with our audiences and the feedback we’ve had so far has been very positive."

Audiences for The Nine, the station's flagship show which covers news and current affairs, began strongly and have been variable since then.

It has had an average audience, according to Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) figures, of 28,000, or a 1.8% share.

The BBC said the show, which is hosted by Rebecca Curran and Martin Geissler and is based at a studio in the BBC's headquarters at Pacific Quay, Glasgow, has reached 329,000 individual viewers.

A BBC spokesman added: "Again, this is firmly within the performance range of news programmes on digital channels.

"The news hour is among a large number programmes that have received positive audience feedback on social media for the range and quality of its content."