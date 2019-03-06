MOMENTUM, the grassroots organisation set up to support Jeremy Corbyn, has been fined a total of £16,700 for multiple breaches of electoral law.

In a blow for the Labour leader, the Electoral Commission said the group filed an inaccurate spending return after the 2017 general election and failed to report donations on time.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), the Corbyn supporting rail union gave £18,000 in donations which Momentum failed to declare for more than a year.

The sanctions included the highest ever fine levied on a so-called “non-party campaigner’ for submitting an incomplete and inaccurate record of its election spending.

The Commission also said Momentum had failed to cooperate fully, adding "significantly" to the length and complexity of the investigation.

Momentum admitted it made some "clerical errors" as a fledgling organisation, but said the mistakes would not be repeated.

The far-left group, which was set up in 2015 and has around 40,000 members, has now been ordered to put the “right staff and processes in place” to avoid other legal breaches.

As a “members association”, Momentum is required by law to report any donation above £7500 within 30 days of acceptance.

However it failed to report a £10,000 donation from the TSSA in July 2016 until January this year, earning a £900 fine.

It also failed to report a second £8,000 donation from the TSSA in May 2017 until July 2018, for which it was fined £450.

In its first investigation on Momentum, the Commission said it had discovered a series of problems with the account the organisation gave of its election finances.

These offences were committed while the responsible person was Puru Miah, a Labour councillor in Tower Hamlets.

The Commission concluded Momentum had not submitted a complete and accurate spending return and fined it 12,150, a record for a non-party campaigner at an election.

It also concluded Momentum had omitted £22,958.46 of reportable donations from a post poll donation report, for which it was fined a further £2,700.

Momentum was also fined £250 for failing to provide a proper declaration alongside a post-poll donation report and £250 for failing to provide invoices with their spending return.

The Commission's report said Momentum "did not cooperate fully during the investigation", providing only partial information and "repeatedly" querying the basis of the investigation.

It said: "Some explanations were contradicted by later explanations and the evidence. Our need to make repeated requests for clarification, as well as a significant number of extensions requested and granted to Momentum to respond, significantly added to the length and complexity of the investigation."

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said: “Non-party campaigners are essential for a healthy democracy. But just as crucial is that after a poll, voters can see complete and accurate spending data. The fines that we have levied reflect Momentum’s repeated revisions to their spending return, poor record keeping and failure to follow advice given by the Commission prior to the election.”

She went on: “Non-party campaigners that seek to persuade people to vote a certain way rightly have legal obligations; it is incumbent on them to invest properly in having the right processes and staff to meet their obligations. Momentum is unlike most non-party campaigners in that political campaigning is its full-time work, so it is particularly disappointing that they have failed to meet the law’s requirements.”

Laura Parker of Momentum said in statement: "We welcome the Electoral Commission's finding that Momentum did not overspend in the 2017 general election, despite the regulated spending limit being just £37,920.

"The Electoral Commission did find some mistakes in our reporting and some clerical errors. This isn't surprising for a new organisation which at the time was less than two years old and had 25,000 members and 150 local groups.

"The Conservatives likely employ more lawyers than Momentum have staff, and even getting close to fully complying with these complex regulations for a volunteer led, social movement organisation is a herculean task."

She said the level of detail required under the law was "often comic", with the Commission querying the purchase of a pizza, and wanting to know what percentage "was eaten by staff members and what percentage by volunteers".

She added: "We won't make these mistakes again. In accordance with the wishes of the Electoral Commission, we have put in place comprehensive systems and processes so we can fully adhere to the regulations next time and be ready for an election if it's called tomorrow."