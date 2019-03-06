The home of former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been broken into.
Police said a number of items were stolen from the football bosse's home in Bearsden, just outside Glasgow, in the early hours of this morning.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 1.55am on Wednesday, March 6, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden.
“No-one was injured in the incident, but a number have been stolen from the property.
“An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.”
It comes just over a week after Rodgers left the Parkhead club to return to the Premier League.
After announcing his appointment at joining Leicester City, Celtic fans let their feelings be known on Rodgers' exit, raising a banner during the 2-1 win over Hearts that declared: "You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a Fraud."
