POLICE will not prioritise enforcing a blanket 20mph speed limit in built-up areas, a senior officer has told MSPs.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, divisional commander of Police Scotland’s road policing division, said safety camera units were not “calibrated” for 20mph, and so would not be deployed in those areas.

He said officers would continue to focus “finite resources” on roads with faster speeds, where the majority of casualties occur.

It came as MSPs continue to take evidence on the Restricted Roads (20mph speed limit) (Scotland) Bill, which would make 20mph speed limits standard in urban areas.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee, Mr Carle said he had “concerns” the legislation would seek to impose a blanket 20mph speed limit.

He added: “The police will play their part in upholding the law, but 20mph zones will not be a priority because the majority of casualties are on faster speed roads. So we will continue to focus finite resources on those areas.

“Our safety camera units that come under the programme – meantime their equipment is not calibrated for 20mph, so they will continue to be deployed on 30s and above.

“So you won’t expect to see them suddenly switching into urban areas. So yes, we will uphold whatever law is passed, but it will be done proportionately.”

Mr Carle said the police could “go through a process” of having its equipment recalibrated, but safety camera vans would continue to be deployed to “prominent crash locations”.

He added: “They’re going to locations where we’ll have the greatest influence in reducing speed and detecting motorists.”

He said the greatest number of casualties happen on trunk roads and those covered by the national speed limit.

Dr Ruth Jepson, principle researcher into the impact of 20mph zones in Edinburgh, said speeds had reduced by 1.5mph on average across the city since they were introduced.

She added: “But you will see variations in different places.”

The Restricted Roads Bill has been put forward by Green MSP Mark Ruskell, and has attracted support from some SNP, Labour and Liberal Democrat members.

But Scottish Tory MSP Peter Chapman raised concerns after officials said the legislation could cover A and B roads passing through towns and villages.