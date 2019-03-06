Glasgow University has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found in the university mailroom.

Following advice from Police Scotland, a number of buildings on campus have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The buildings that have been evacuated will remain closed for the rest of the day with classes in the affected buildings cancelled.

A police spokesperson said: "Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

"Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said: “A suspicious package has been found in the university’s mailroom on the main campus.

“The university is working closely with Police Scotland and on their advice, University Avenue has been temporarily closed.

"As a precautionary measure, police have advised the evacuated buildings should remain closed for the remainder of the day. As such, classes in these buildings have been cancelled for the rest of the day."

The Boyd Orr Building, Mailroom, the OTC (Officer Training Corps) Wolfson Medical Building, Bower Building, Isabella Elder Building, James McCune Smith Learning Hub site and the Joseph Black Building have all been closed following the discovery.

University Place has since been cleared but armed police are on the scene according to eyewitnesses.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.16am on Wednesday, March 6 to assist emergency service partners at Glasgow University, Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of resources and crews remain in attendance."

Police are on the scene and attending the incident. University Avenue is closed between Byres Road and Kelvin Way as police descend on the area.

Traffic is being diverted away from campus.

The Cultural and Creative Fair is temporarily closed.

It comes as RBS HQ in Edinburgh was evacuated over reports of suspicious packages.

