Buildings at the Glasgow University campus have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.
A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said: “A suspicious package has been found in the university’s mailroom on the main campus.
“The university is working closely with Police Scotland and on their advice, University Avenue has been temporarily closed.”
Buses and traffic are being diverted following the incident
