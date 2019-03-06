An RBS headquarters in Edinburgh has been evacuated after suspicious packages were found.

Police rushed to the building in Gogarburn in Edinburgh as staff were evacuated as a precaution.

The incident was reported to police at 10.45am and an area of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

The incident has since been cleared with officers saying that the package posed no risk to the public.

READ MORE: Scotland in lockdown after suspicious packages are found

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland building on Glasgow Road at around 10.45am on Wednesday 6 March following a report of a suspicious package.

"Inquiries have established that the package posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods.

"The area surrounding the building has been reopened and the public are thanked for their patience whilst this incident was ongoing."

Read more: Glasgow University evacuated after 'suspicious package' found

It comes as students and staff at Glasgow University have been escorted from campus after a "suspicious package" was found in their mailroom.

A number of campus buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The buildings that have been evacuated will remain closed for the rest of the day with classes in the affected buildings cancelled.