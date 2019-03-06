Glasgow University has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Officers descended onto campus with a number of buildings evacuated following the reports.
Police have since released a statement on the incident.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.
Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing."
