Parts of Scotland are in lockdown after suspicious packages were found at a university and the headquarters of a major bank.

RBS headquarters in Edinburgh were evacuated after suspicious packages were found.

Police rushed to the scene at 10:45am as workers at the RBS building in Gogarburn in Edinburgh were evacuated.

Staff have since returned to work with officers saying that the package posed no risk to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland building on Glasgow Road at around 10.45am on Wednesday 6 March following a report of a suspicious package.

"Inquiries have established that the package posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods.

"The area surrounding the building has been reopened and the public are thanked for their patience whilst this incident was ongoing."

It comes as students and staff at Glasgow University have been escorted from campus after a "suspicious package" was found in their mailroom Buildings at the Glasgow University campus have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said: “A suspicious package has been found in the university’s mailroom on the main campus.

“The university is working closely with Police Scotland and on their advice, University Avenue has been temporarily closed.”

Buses and traffic are being diverted following the incident The move comes less than 24 hours after counter-terror police investigate three packages containing explosives found at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo station.

The "small improvised explosive devices" were found in A4 postal bags, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force's Counter Terrorism Command is treating it as a "linked series" and "keeping an open mind" about motives.

Irish police are assisting the Met as the Heathrow and Waterloo packages had Republic of Ireland stamps.

Heathrow's Compass Centre was evacuated after a package was reported to police at about 09:55 GMT.

The device caught fire when staff opened the bag.

A second explosive was found in the post room at Waterloo station with the same "Love & Wedding" stamps Scotland Yard said: "The packages - all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags - have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices.

"These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened."

A Heathrow spokeswoman said the airport would support the police investigation into the "criminal act".

The Gardaí confirmed it was also assisting the Met.

Ireland's postal service identified the stamps as its "Love & Wedding" design for greeting cards, wedding invitations and thank-you cards.

The Compass Centre, which is an office for Heathrow staff rather than part of the passenger terminals, remains closed.

The picture of the jiffy bag addressed to Waterloo appears to show its sender's address as Bus Eireann, Dublin.

The operator said police had not been in touch, with a spokeswoman saying: "Bus Eireann are currently not aware of this and we have no further comment."