THE SNP’s childcare minister has said the expansion of free childcare provision will be “challenging” but remains on target.

Maree Todd rejected claims by the Scottish Tories that the roll-out is “very far behind” and risks not being met in time.

The Scottish Government pledged to almost double free childcare provision to 30 hours a week for three and four-year-olds by August 2020.

But Scottish Tory MSP Alison Harris highlighted figures showing fewer than one in five public nurseries were ready for the expansion.

Meanwhile, private nurseries feel they have been “totally left behind and excluded”, she said.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, she said: “I think there’s a lot of work to be done and we’re about to run out of time.”

Ms Todd said the roll-out is in its very early stages and remains “largely on target”.

She said: “It is undoubtedly a challenging commitment, but it’s going to be truly transformative.”

She added: “If we were building a bridge, you wouldn’t expect to be using it 18 months before delivery date.”

The Scottish Tories will call on the SNP to urgently address concerns during a Holyrood vote this afternoon.