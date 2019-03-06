A number of buildings on campus have been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package at Glasgow University.

Police rushed to the scene with a number of buildings closed following the incident.

Officers have since confirmed that the buildings will remain closed.

Map

A spokesman for Glasgow University: “The university is working closely with Police Scotland and on their advice, University Avenue has been temporarily closed.

"As a precautionary measure, police have advised the evacuated buildings should remain closed for the remainder of the day. As such, classes in these buildings have been cancelled for the rest of the day."

The Boyd Orr Building, Mailroom, the OTC (Officer Training Corps) Wolfson Medical Building, Bower Building, Isabella Elder Building, James McCune Smith Learning Hub site and the Joseph Black Building have all been closed following the discovery.

Police released a statement saying: "Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

"Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage, there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing."