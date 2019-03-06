THE Scottish Parliament inquiry into the fires at the Glasgow School of Art is to deliver its report this week.

MSPs from the Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Affairs Committee are to publish their deliberations on Friday, at an event at the Willow Tea Rooms in Glasgow.

This report will outlines the Committee’s "conclusions and findings" following an inquiry which has been underway since September.

The report will be unveiled by the committee's convener, Joan McAlpine.

The Committee’s inquiry started in September and has taken in a series evidence sessions on the circumstances surrounding the fire, including evidence from GSA staff, the contractors Kier, independent fire experts and others.

The report will also look at the policy implications for fire safety of other historically and culturally significant buildings in Scotland.

The Mackintosh Building at the GSA was destroyed by fire in June last year, four years after another fire destroyed its west end.

The causes of the June 2018 fire have yet to be revealed by fire investigators.