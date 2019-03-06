FOOTBALL clubs need to do more to ensure the safety of fans at matches and leave police free to deal with anti-social behaviour and crime.

A review of the way football is policed has concluded that officers are being stretched by too many duties such as traffic and crowd control.

The review, by Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, also said there had to be a more rigorous approach in the management of safety certificates after uncovering inconsistencies in stadium checks by local authorities which could leave fans at risk.

The report was commissioned by Police Scotland following a crush outside Celtic Park last year ahead of an Old Firm March.

DCC Roberts, the football lead of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said that Scottish Football Clubs should adopt practices used in England and employ traffic management companies outside grounds when roads needed to be closed, and also work to improve the quality of stewarding.

He said that many fans felt a large police presence was oppressive and were more receptive to advice from club officials than orders from officers.

DCC Roberts said: “The club is putting on the event so it’s primary responsibility is the safety of people in the ground, so that should include an effective stewarding operation which deals with the issues stewards can properly deal with.”

He spoke of witnessing first-hand stewards at “high-profile, high-risk” fixtures behaving inappropriately, such as celebrating goals in front of opposition fans or joking with supporters who had been warned over their behaviour by police.”

DCC Roberts said: “We see the police being there [at matches] and people deferring to them when a lot of the time it’s stuff which could be done by stewards.

“I think it’s incumbent on anyone putting on an event -whether pop concert or football match - to steward it and make it safe.

“The police are there for when people engage in crime and anti-social behaviour.”