RBS Headquarters in Edinburgh has reopened after the building was evacuated following the discovery of "suspicious packages".

Officers rushed to the building on Glasgow Road in the Gogarburn area of the Capital at around 10.45am on Wednesday.

Staff were evacuated from the area as a precaution and inquiries have established that the package was a false alarm and contained promotional goods and posed no risk to the public.

Police have released a statement relating to the incident.

UPDATE ON EDINBURGH INCIDENT - Inquiries have established that the package posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods. The area surrounding the building has been reopened and the public are thanked for their patience whilst this incident was ongoing. pic.twitter.com/63G9mcVuyO — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) March 6, 2019

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland building on Glasgow Road at around 10.45am on Wednesday 6 March following a report of a suspicious package.

"Inquiries have established that the package posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods.

"The area surrounding the building has been reopened and the public are thanked for their patience whilst this incident was ongoing."

It comes as students and staff at Glasgow University have been escorted from campus after a "suspicious package" was found in their mailroom.

A number of streets within the surrounding area of the university have been cordoned off and a large police presence remains at the scene.

