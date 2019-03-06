Police have evacuated the University of Essex after a suspicious package was found near campus.
READ MORE: Glasgow University evacuated after 'suspicious package' found
The move comes following a similar incident this morning at the University of Glasgow.
Uni of the Essex has also been evacuated @guardian @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/12vRm3A6Rb— Liv Smith (@0livehead) March 6, 2019
The RBS HQ in Edinburgh was also evacuated following a similar incident.
READ MORE: Scotland in lockdown after suspicious packages are found
Yesterday, IED devices were sent to a number of London transport hubs.
Evacuation at university of Essex after a suspicious package found. @Uni_of_Essex @EssexPoliceUK #Colchester #Evacuation #UniversityofEssexEvacuation #UniEvacuation #TerrorAlert pic.twitter.com/BnCvsjsann— Kasey Kay (@AduKasey) March 6, 2019
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We have received a call today about a suspicious package at the University of Essex in Colchester.
"As a precaution, we have put a 100m cordon in place and we have evacuated a section of the university and nearby buildings.
"We await the arrival of the Ministry of Defences’ EOD team.
Posting on social media, a University of Essex statement read: "Thank you to all our students and staff for reacting swiftly to this incident. We will update you as soon as possible."
