Police have evacuated the University of Essex after a suspicious package was found near campus.

The move comes following a similar incident this morning at the University of Glasgow.

The RBS HQ in Edinburgh was also evacuated following a similar incident.

Yesterday, IED devices were sent to a number of London transport hubs.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We have received a call today about a suspicious package at the University of Essex in Colchester.

"As a precaution, we have put a 100m cordon in place and we have evacuated a section of the university and nearby buildings.

"We await the arrival of the Ministry of Defences’ EOD team.

Posting on social media, a University of Essex statement read: "Thank you to all our students and staff for reacting swiftly to this incident. We will update you as soon as possible."