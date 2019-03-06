Brendan Rodgers’ wife and stepdaughter were forced to ‘barricade themselves in the bathroom’ as their Glasgow home was ransacked by thieves according to reports.
Sky Sports reports that Rodgers' wife and six-year-old daughter were in the house in Bearsden when it was targeted.
According to reports, they barricaded themselves in the bathroom as 'shone torches on them' in the main bedroom as they raided the property.
Police confirmed that they were investigating the incident at the home of the Ex_Celtic boss, with a spokesperson saying: “At around 1.55am on Wednesday, March 6, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden.
"No-one was injured but a number of items were stolen from the property.
"An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing."
Medals and trophies won as Celtic manager were believed to be stolen during the raid.
