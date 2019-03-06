A controlled explosion has been carried out at the University of Glasgow following the discovery of a suspicious package found on campus.

Police have confirmed a 'device' was found within the package discovered in the mailroom on the main campus.

A number of buildings were closed following the discovery with classes cancelled for the rest of the day.

READ MORE: Scotland in lockdown after suspicious packages are found

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: "Police Scotland officers are continuing enquiries after a suspicious package was received at the University of Glasgow today, Wednesday 6 March 2019.

Police Scotland have advised that the incident relating to a suspicious package is now over. Minor restrictions will remain in place around the Isabella Elder building and Botany Gate while the Mailroom will remain closed for now. All other buildings are being reopened. [1/3] — University of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) March 6, 2019

"The package was not opened and no one was injured. The emergency services were alerted and several buildings within the estate were evacuated as a precaution. A controlled explosion of the device was carried out this afternoon by EOD.

"A number of police cordons in and around University Avenue remain in place until further notice. There is no ongoing risk to the public.

"Inquiries have established that a package received at the Royal Bank of Scotland building on Glasgow Road Edinburgh today posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods.

READ MORE: Glasgow University evacuated after 'suspicious package' found

"Police Scotland is liaising with the Metropolitan Police in relation to their investigation into packages received in London yesterday. However, it is too early to say whether there is a link."

A spokesperson for the university said: "Police Scotland has advised that the incident relating to a suspicious package is now over. Minor restrictions will remain in place around the Isabella Elder building and Botany Gate while the Mailroom will remain closed for now. All other buildings are being reopened.

READ MORE: RBS HQ in Edinburgh evacuated over suspicious packages

"Colleagues and students who are concerned about having left property in any of the evacuated buildings are advised that a temporary lost property room is being set up in the Boyd Orr building. Any enquiries about lost property should be addressed to the Gate House.

"We apologise to all staff and students who have suffered disruption and thank everyone for their patience and understanding as Police dealt with this incident."