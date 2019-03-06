THE BBC Scotland digital channel reached nearly a third of all audiences in Scotland, new figures show.

The corporation said it is "very encouraged" by the start that channel has made in its early days.

Noting that the channel, which has a main 9pm news bulletin, The Nine, as its centrepiece, has been launched in a "highly competitive market" the corporation said the channel reached 32% of all audiences north of the border.

This figure, the BBC said, puts it ahead of all other channels in Scotland with the exception of BBC One and ITV.

A statement said: "Our long-term aim is to establish a channel that consistently delivers content for contemporary Scotland that resonates with our audiences and the feedback we’ve had so far has been very positive."

READ MORE: Alison Rowat on the BBC's look at Independence Referendum

Audiences for The Nine, the station's flagship show which covers news and current affairs, began strongly and have been variable since then.

The news programme had an average audience of 45,000 and a 3.2 per cent share in Scotland on its first night, with viewer numbers dropping to an average of 12,000 the following night.

It has had an average audience, according to Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) figures, of 28,000, or a 1.8% share.

The BBC said the show, which is hosted by Rebecca Curran and Martin Geissler and is based at a studio in the BBC's headquarters at Pacific Quay, Glasgow, has reached 329,000 individual viewers.

'Reach' is the number of people who have watched the channel for at least 15 consecutive minutes during the week.

For a news programme, that is dropped to the amount of people who have watched for three consecutive minutes. These are BARB definitions.

A BBC spokesman added: "Again, this is firmly within the performance range of news programmes on digital channels.

"The news hour is among a large number programmes that have received positive audience feedback on social media for the range and quality of its content."

READ MORE: New BBC show goes behind scenes of Glasgow Central

He added: "We’re very encouraged by the start the BBC Scotland channel has made.

"It’s exciting and challenging to launch a new service for our audiences in a highly competitive market.

"Our long-term aim is to establish a channel that consistently delivers content for contemporary Scotland that resonates with our audiences and the feedback we’ve had so far has been very positive."

The BBC received strong criticism for one editorial choice for the channel.

It emerged that a man convicted of a “grossly offensive” hate crime last year, Mark Meechan, was set to co-star in a new programme, The Collective, on the broadcaster’s new digital channel.

The 31-year-old, who appears on the YouTube website as Count Dankula and who is known for teaching a dog to perform the Nazi salute, was set to appear on the late-night panel show.

After much controversy, the BBC announced he would no longer appear and the two programmes in which he featured will not be broadcast as part of any series.

The launch night of the channel drew an audience share of 13%, making it the third most watched channel in Scotland during its hours of broadcast, 7pm to midnight.

In the six nights following the launch, the channel attracted a 3.1% share of the audience which, the BBC said, "is within the range that Ofcom produced in its research prior to the service being approved."

Comedy and sport were among the strong performers, as well as Still Game’s first episode, which is the the most watched programme on the channel to date with an overnight audience of 694,000.

Around 230,000 watched Sportscene’s live coverage of the Scottish Cup match between Partick Thistle and Hearts.

The first episode of documentary series Inside Central Station had an audience of 178,000, and the opening programme in the factual entertainment series The People’s News was watched by 161,000 on the night.

A BBC spokesman said that already the trend for younger audiences watching shows on the channel on iPlayer, rather than the original broadcast time, has been demonstrated.

The show Jamie Genevieve #Unfiltered which had 23,000 viewers overnight, has since had 61,000 requests to view on iPlayer.

LISTEN: The first episode of the new CultureCast podcast, discussing the Glasgow Film Festival, and the new BBC Channel. The first of a new series.