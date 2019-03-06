A "suspicious item" has been cleared by police after concerns were raised by officers.
The item found at Parliament was investigated by police and deemed to be non-suspicious.
Happy to update item found at Old Palace Yard, SW1 at 1553hrs on Wednesday, 6 March near the House of Lords has now been assessed and deemed non-suspicious.— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) March 6, 2019
Officers responded to the incident after a suspicious item was found at Old Palace Yard, just before 4pm, near the House of Lords.
Specialist officers are assessing the item and there are reported to be no injuries.
it comes after there were a number of suspicious packages reported across the UK.
Earlier today RBS in Gogarburn was evacuated and a controlled explosion has been carried out at the University of Glasgow.
Essex University was also evacuated following reports of a similar incident.
Yesterday, a number of IEDs were sent to London transport hubs.
