Police carried out a controlled explosion at Glasgow University today following the discovery of a 'suspicious package'

The package was found at the university's mailroom on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident and the package was not opened, however, a number of evacuations were carried out.

Roads were closed as officers attended the incident

Here's everything we know so far following the incident at Glasgow University.

Glasgow University evacuation

Police were called to the University of Glasgow campus just before 11am following reports of a suspicious package on campus.

READ MORE: In pictures: Glasgow University evacuated after suspicious package found

A number of buildings were evacuated with the Boyd Orr Building, Mailroom, the OTC (Officer Training Corps) Wolfson Medical Building, Bower Building, Isabella Elder Building, James McCune Smith Learning Hub site and the Joseph Black Building all closing.

The scenes at the University of Glasgow

A University of Glasgow spokesperson said: "Under advice from Police Scotland, a number of buildings on the main University campus have been evacuated as a precautionary measure after a suspicious package was found in the University’s mailroom. Police are dealing with the matter and we will provide regular updates."

READ MORE: Glasgow University evacuated after 'suspicious package' found

RBS HQ is Edinburgh was also evacuated following reports of a suspicious package, however, this was cleared following an investigation and workers returned to work around 1pm.

Officers cannot confirm whether the Edinburgh report and the incident at Glasgow University are linked. In a statement, officers said: "Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh."

Police response

Officers raced to the scene following the reports, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service called at 11.16am to assist emergency service partners at Glasgow University.

The Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal attended the scene

Police officers and fire crews remained on the scene with officers closing off a number of buildings and parts of Kelvin Way and Byres Road.

The Royal Logistic Corps Bomb disposal also arrived on the scene with a host of other emergency services to attend the package.

UPDATE: As a precautionary measure, police have advised the evacuated buildings should remain closed for the remainder of the day. As such, classes in these buildings have been cancelled for the rest of the day. The updated list of affected buildings are in the following tweet ⬇️ — University of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) March 6, 2019

READ MORE: Scotland in lockdown after suspicious packages are found

Controlled explosion

Just before 4pm, Police Scotland confirmed that a controlled explosion had been carried out on campus.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: "Police Scotland officers are continuing enquiries after a suspicious package was received at the University of Glasgow today, Wednesday 6 March 2019.

"The package was not opened and no one was injured. The emergency services were alerted and several buildings within the estate were evacuated as a precaution. A controlled explosion of the device was carried out this afternoon by EOD.

"A number of police cordons in and around University Avenue remain in place until further notice. There is no ongoing risk to the public.

Police responded quickly to the incident at Glasgow University

"Police Scotland is liaising with the Metropolitan Police in relation to their investigation into packages received in London yesterday. However, it is too early to say whether there is a link.

"Inquiries have established that a package received at the Royal Bank of Scotland building on Glasgow Road Edinburgh today posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods."

Is the Glasgow University package linked to London?

Counter-terror police are investigating three packages containing explosives found at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo station on March 5, a day before the Glasgow University package.

READ MORE: University of Glasgow: Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion

The "small improvised explosive devices" were found in A4 postal bags at transport hubs in the Capital, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force's Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents in London as a "linked series" and "keeping an open mind" about motives, however, officers are yet to confirm if they believe the incidents are linked.

The IED sent to London transport hubs

Despite this, a number of media outlets are reporting that the suspicious package found at the University of Glasgow "looks to be linked" to explosive devices sent to three London transport hubs on Tuesday.

According to Sky, the Met are linking this Glasgow potential device.

A number of other packages were reported on Tuesday, with the University of Essex also closing following reports of a suspicious package.

READ MORE: Images show IEDs sent to London

A package was found at Parliament and investigated but was later deemed to be not suspicious.

Political Response

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of incidents and are grateful to Police Scotland for their quick response. Investigations will continue and, while incidents like this are thankfully rare, we would encourage people to report any strange packages to the authorities.”

Thanks to @policescotland and @UofGlasgow for responding so well to this incident today. Important to have calm vigilance from the public while police enquiries continue. https://t.co/MUfDerXdDv — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 6, 2019

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Thanks to @policescotland and @UofGlasgow for responding so well to this incident today. Important to have calm vigilance from the public while police enquiries continue."